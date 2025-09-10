Democratic governors are fighting on the overvoltage of crime while opposing Trump's federal repression





You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A handful of democratic governors write crime while President Donald Trump threatens to send the National Guard to Blue Cities struggling with waves of persistent crimes that left residents killed or injured and companies have closed.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D), who exchanged beards with Trump to oppose the president's calls to activate the national guard in the long criminal city, announced on Friday that Maryland state police will strengthen the efforts of the Baltimore police service to repress crime.

“We are proud of the progress that we were able to make, and we were all very, very concerned about the quantity of work still to perform,” said Moore on Friday after ordering the police police to help his counterparts from Baltimore Lodist Enforcement. “If a person does not feel safe in their neighborhood, it's too big.”

Trump is in the midst of a repression of the national crime that started in Washington, DC, in August, when he federalized the city under article 740 of the law on the rule of the Maison du District de Columbia, which allows the president to assume emergency control of the capital forces for 30 days. Trump has since deployed the deployment of the National Guard in cities riddled by crime such as Baltimore and Chicago to install the law and the order.

Newsom deploys criminal teams throughout the state while the White House makes fun of the copy of the Trump Agenda '

President Donald Trump speaks to journalists as he leaves the White House in Washington, DC, Sunday September 7, 2025. (Jose Luis Magana / Ap Photo)

However, democratic leaders and local leaders have frequently fell into Trump's repression as a form of “authoritarianism”.

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, for example, said in August that “we cannot incarcerate our path of violence”, while saying that the United States has “dependence” for criminals in imprisonment. The Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker described a potential presence of the National Guard in the streets as useless, citing the slowdown in crime trends in Chicago from the 2020 Wild era and promoting state investments in community violence intervention programs.

In the midst of the left -wing indignation concerning the repression of Trump's crime, some Democratic governors have taken additional measures at the level of the state to stifle crime in violent jurisdictions, Fox News Digital revealed.

“First of all, the Democrats said that there was no crime problem and laughed at the American people for their concern by their security. But now that they have seen the huge results provided by President Trump, they are eager to imitate their success, the reality is that the American people benefit when the agenda is implemented. That it is a lesson for the Democrats, President Trump was about everything!” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday morning when he questioned a trio of Democratic governors who have announced crime repression initiatives in recent days.

The Democratic Governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks on August 9, 2023 in Belen, in New Mexico. (AP photo / Alex Brandon, file)

Only a few days after Trump Federalized Washington, the DC police service, the Democratic Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the state of emergency in the County of Rio Arriba, the City of Espaola and the local communities of Pueblo in response to a “significant increase in violent crimes, drug trafficking and public security threats local “.

Trump says that “we are against crime. Democrats and crime '

“We put all the resources available to support our local partners in the field and restore public security and stability to these areas that have been the hardest affected by this crisis,” said Lujan Grisham in a press release on August 13.

The state of emergency has authorized up to $ 750,000 in “emergency financing for the Ministry of Internal Security and Emergency Management” to coordinate response efforts in the affected areas, and will remain in force until the funds are spent, or that additional resources are no longer necessary.

The decision of Lujan Grisham followed the Democratic Governor Slamming Trump to federalize DC, the appellant: “Executive Overeach in Washington [that] establishes a dangerous precedent and undergoes security in the capital of our nations. “”

Lujan Grisham's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's comments on the issue.

Governor Gavin Newsom is expressed at a press conference in Oakland, California (Jeff Chiu, File / AP Photo)

In California, Trump Political Foe’s long -standing governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state road patrol would deploy new “crime suppression” teams in massive state cities by seeing crime trends, notably San Diego, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Central Valley, Sacramento and the Bay region of San Francisco. The announcement follows an initiative to repress crime similar to Oakland, Bakersfield and San Bernardino, the governor said at the time.

“These operations will be targeted,” said Newsom at a press conference in August during the announcement. “They will be based on data.”

Liz Peek: Trump makes the Democrats opposed something they have always claimed to support

The Newsom office stressed the data showing that the crime has dropped on the whole in California in 2024 and that the increased presence of the CHP in the new jurisdictions was part of the “next phase of the governor of his efforts to combat crime”.

Govs democratic. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Wes Moore of Maryland and Gavin Newsom from California have launched reinforced public security measures in the middle of the crime of President Trump. (Getty Images)

“While the Trump administration undermines cities, California associates itself with them and gives real results. With these new deployments, they have doubled these partnerships to rely on progress and continue to reduce crime,” Newsom said in a statement of the initiative.

Newsom is among the vocal democrats who criticized Trump for his repression of the crime, in particular by exciting the administration in June, when federal law officials and the National Guard converged in Los Angeles to hold and specifically deport illegal immigrants. A federal judge ruled earlier in September than the Trump administration had violated federal laws by sending the National Guard to Los Angeles in June a decision that only affects the State and not other states.

“Today, the court has drew on the side of democracy and the constitution. No president is a king not even Trump and no president can trample the power of a state to protect his people,” said Newsom following the judge's decision.

The Supreme Court finally raised the restrictions on the ice raids in Los Angeles on Monday.

Asked about the strengthening of the presence of CHP in the national repression of Trump's crime, the Newsom office said: “There is no correlation between the public security investments of California and Trump sending the national guard unnecessarily to Washington, DC”

The State has invested $ 1.7 billion since 2019 to stimulate public security, including record funding in 2023 to combat retail crime organized with a 310% increase in application operations, a spokesperson for the Newsom office.

“I know that the question of reducing crime is an important question, but I want to make this crystal clear,” Newsom in August said public security plans. “It is never good enough. Enough, never. Success is not a place or a definition. Success is a direction. There are no things that have been achieved with regard to the question of the abolition of crime. This is why in California, we continue to rely not only on these partnerships, but more than 1.7 billion dollars of resources that we have provided in virtue of our state in this state.”

President Donald Trump and the Democratic Governor of Maryland Wes Moore. (Images Andrew Harnik / Getty (left); Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

Back in Maryland, Moore criticized Trump about the federalization of DC, the appellant “deeply dangerous” before the pair puts in the spats on the security of Baltimore, which included Trump paying cold water on the future potential presidential race of Moore and threatening to draw federal funding to reconstruct the bridge of Francis Scott Key de Baltimore after collapse in 2024.

The Democratic Governor sent a letter to Trump in August inviting him to visit Baltimore, whom the president postponed while saying to Moore to “clean this crime disaster”.

Moore defended that crime trends show that Baltimore security has increased in recent years, especially when the state police will help Baltimore police for public security.

Trump says he could send the National Guard to Maryland to fight crime

President Donald Trump is expressed with the members of the police and soldiers of the National Guard, on August 21, 2025, in Washington, DC (Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)

“Because even if Baltimore City knows some of the most impressive crimes of crimes throughout the country, the work is far from over. We can, and we will do more on public security, because our employees deserve nothing less,” Moore said in a press release announcing the police and the police of the Maryland transport authority will help the Baltimore police.

The additional police presence will target high -risk areas and “will focus on the provision of a very visible presence of the law to dissuade and prevent crime”, according to the governor's press release.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

Trump celebrated Washington's federalization, DC police forces as a success, including scoring zero homicides over a period of 13 days in August, and the arrests of more than 2,000 suspects. The president also praised the Democratic mayor of DC Muriel Bowser for his effort to help.

“We no longer have a crime problem in Washington,” Trump told journalists earlier in September of repression. “And the mayor was very useful.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dem-governors-suddenly-crack-down-crime-trumps-national-guard-threats-loom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos