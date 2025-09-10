Exile, asylum and arrest: South Asias has moved the Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka political elite, Pakistan





The Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, resigned Tuesday in the midst of generalized demonstrations launched by a public ban on social media platforms. The demonstrations, which started on Monday, intensified on Tuesday, even after the government reversed its decision and lifted the ban on social media platforms.

Oli's resignation marks Nepal as at least the third country neighboring India to undergo significant political change since 2022, after anti-government demonstrations led by young people.

A wave of similar discontent was observed in Bangladesh, where, in July 2024, demonstrations led by students broke out in Dacca. What started as peaceful manifestations against a controversial working quota system promoting the descendants of the 1971 freedom fighters quickly became a broader expression of public frustration.

Here is an overview of the fate of leaders after a coup d'etat

Sri Lanka: Rajapaka fled to Singapore, now in Colombo

Faced with the worst economic crisis of the country in more than 70 years, the former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaka, who served from 2019 to 2022, was forced to flee abroad following massive public demonstrations.

The crisis has left millions of 22 million people in the country who find it difficult to afford the necessities such as food, drugs and fuel. In June 2022, inflation reached a record of 54.6% in annual sliding, food inflation reaching 80.1%. The country's total foreign debt was $ 51 billion in July 2022.

On July 13, 2022, Rajapaka fled to the Maldives and then went to Singapore on July 14. He sent his resignation letter by Singapore e-mail the next day. He had lived there since mid-July before arriving in Bangkok de Singapore in August 2022.

Almost two months later, on September 3, 2022, Rajapaka returned to Sri Lanka in Thailand.

Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina took refuge in India

On August 5, 2024, in the midst of a movement led by students and a military intervention, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, resigned and fled to India via the helicopter with his sister, Sheikh Rehana. His brutal departure occurred without public discourse. Hasina has a historic link with New Delhi, while she and her sister were refugee there in 1975 after their father, former President Bangladais Mujibur Rahman, and other family members were murdered.

An interim government took power in Bangladesh on August 8, and its party, the Awami League, was prohibited in May under the anti-terrorism law for its role in the violent suppression of demonstrations. The United Nations Human Rights Office estimates that up to 1,400 people may have been killed during the repression of the demonstrations led by students last summer.

Despite the ban and the arrests of senior leaders, supporters of the Awami League organized several protest steps. On September 7 of this year, more than a thousand activists protested near the Parliament in Dacca, singing slogans in support of Hasina. Earlier, similar steps took place in Tejgaon and near the Baitul Mukarram mosque.

Hasina's precise location and political prospects remain unclear, because India has discouraged it and its allies to engage in open political activities.

Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani is in Abu Dhabi

On August 15, 2021, when the Taliban quickly seized Kabul, then president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, fled the presidential palace by plane, marking the brutal collapse of the Ghani administration supported by the United States. He first arrived in Tajikistan before receiving water asylum for humanitarian land, joining many citizens and expatriates who also fled the nation.

Ghani, who was president from September 2014 to August 2021, has since experienced a low -profile life in exile in Abu Dhabi. He has constantly refuted the rumors that he and his entourage, who included his wife, his security officials and his aids, took a sum of money and valuables when they fled. “My wife and I were scrupulous in our personal finances. I publicly declared all my assets,” he said, adding that he would welcome an official audit to prove the veracity of his statements.

Pakistan: more than 150 cases against Imran Khan, in prison

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in prison, has been involved in many legal battles since his evidence. He currently faces more than 150 criminal cases, which, according to him, are politically motivated. The most important of them is the corruption of al-Qadir's confidence.

Khan was initially arrested as part of this case on May 9, 2023, which sparked generalized demonstrations across Pakistan. Although he was released less than 48 hours later, his legal problems persisted. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a case against Khan, his wife, Bushra Bibi, and six others, accusing them of having caused a loss of $ 190 million to the national treasury. On January 17, 2025, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the same case, while his wife was sentenced to seven years.

In response to these events, his political party has announced that he will not participate in the next by -elections, declaring that the electoral process is unfair and that their participation would only legitimize what they considered as disqualifications motivated by political motivations.

