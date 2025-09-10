Gibran was prosecuted RP. 125 billions due to the requirements for the appointment of the vice-president





Lawyer Subhan denied the vice-president of the prosecution, Gibran, Rakabuming Raka because his graduation of secondary school or high school came from abroad.

“Not because of his school abroad, no,” said Subhan when he was met at the Jakarta district court on September 8, 2025. “But he has no secondary school diploma / equivalent in Indonesia.”

According to the man who is commonly called Subhan Palal, the obligation to become president or vice-president is a minimum secondary / equivalent education. This is regulated in the law, although it has not explained the regulations in more detail.

“How do you know?

Based on research on the KPU electoral information page, Gibran has been recorded twice in secondary studies. First at Orchid Park Secondary School Singapore in 2002-2004. Then in Uts Insearch Sydney in 2004-2007.

According to Subhan, the document used by Gibran in the appointment process was only a certificate of a school in Singapore called Orchid Park Secondary School Singapore. In addition, there is a certificate of Uts Insearch Sydney.

Subhan assessed that the certificate could not be assimilated to a secondary school diploma in Indonesia. “If equivalent competence is not KPU, but in higher education (DIKTI). Although the electoral rules do not recognize equalization at secondary level,” he said.

He explained that the Orchid Park School was more a registration program or a conference preparation course, and not a formal education establishment equivalent to high school. “It is therefore not a formal school like in Indonesia. To reach certain TOEFL, he entered there. But his high school never had (Gibran),” he said.

Subhan argued the existence of acts against the law (PMH). He considered the action of Gibran to register as a vice-presidential candidate Prabowo suffered at the time had violated the provisions of the law because it did not meet the requirements of the diploma. “If he already understands, then the act is against the law. I just knock on the hammer, the judge dares to do this?” He said.

The spokesperson for the Jakarta Center District Court, Sunoto, confirmed the existence of a trial against Gibran Rakabuming Raka. He said that the petitum of the trial brought by Subhan.

Subhan asked the panel of judges to declare Gibran and the general electoral commission had committed acts against the law. The applicant also asked Gibran to be declared invalid as vice-president of the period 2024-2029.

“Puncting the defendants in a joint manner to pay material and intangible losses for the applicant and all Indonesian citizens amounting to 125 Billions of RP and deposited in the Treasury of the State,” said Senoto, citing the trial, when he was confirmed on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

In addition, Subhan also asked Gibran and Kpu to jointly pay material and intangible losses to the plaintiff and to all Indonesian citizens amounting to 125 rumors of rupees. The funds will be deposited in the Treasury of the State.

Subhan also asked that this decision be made first (Executable in stock), despite the call, the defendant cassation.

“Punish the accused in joint responsiveness to pay forced money (penalty) Susizing at 100 million rupees each day for its delay in the implementation of this decision of the court, “said Sunoto. Dinda Shabrina Contribute to the drafting of this article Can the publisher options: can Nadim Makarim be a suspect in two different cases

