Modi calls Trump's “good friend” while US trade discussions in India continue to progress





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the United States and India are “close friends and natural partners” while expressing his confidence that future commercial negotiations could unlock “unlimited potential”. In an article on X early Wednesday, Modi said that the two countries are trying to set up business discussions “at the earliest”. He added that he was impatient to speak with President Donald Trump. “We will work together to get a better and more prosperous future for our two people,” wrote Modi. Trump imposes additional prices of 25% on India linked to Russian oil purchases Trump made a similar position earlier in the day, praising Modi as a “very good friend” and confirming that the two countries were in negotiations. He added that he expected a favorable result in the coming weeks. The talks mark a significant change after months of increased trade tensions, the two countries imposing prices and counter-tale. Washington is pressure on New Delhi to alleviate prices on American dairy products and agricultural products, which India is resistant to protect its large population from small farmers. India, China in the reticle as reprisals of the American eyes on the bonds of Russia Trump asked India to reduce dependence on Russian oil and increase its purchases of American and gross liquefied natural gas, but India argues that energy diversification is a must to maintain stable prices. In technology, American companies put pressure for greater access to the market, stronger intellectual property protections and less data location rules, which India Defends as necessary for national security and support its own startups. These unresolved disputes in agriculture, energy and continue to leave negotiations at the crossroads and are the biggest obstacles to the sealing of a complete agreement. Click here to get FOX business on the go The exchange highlights the determination of the countries to move forward while the two leaders are faced with political and economic challenges in their country of origin. Modi and Trump report mutual optimism for American trade negotiations from India that are advancing together.

