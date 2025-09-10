Trump made fun of demonstrators while dining at the Washington DC restaurant | Donald Trump





Donald Trump faced demonstrators, shouting DC for free! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time! While he was dining in a Washington restaurant, online videos have shown.

The American president approached the shouting demonstrators in the restaurant, stopping a few meters from them for a few moments, nodding and smiling without offering an answer.

A few seconds later, Trump made a gesture so that the region was eliminated, saying: Come on, let go.

The secret service agents then moved the demonstrators, who agitated Palestinian flags. The others in the restaurant can be heard to huer or sing the United States! USA!

Pink code, a group of feminist activists, claimed the credit for the demonstration. While Trump, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and others enjoyed a steakhouse, we supported our land and told them the truth: DC Libre. Free Palestine. Trump is the Hitler of our time, they wrote on social networks.

Trump dined Tuesday in a seafood restaurant near the White House, promoting its deployment of the National and Federal Guard the police in the capital of the nations.

His procession has traveled the short distance to Jes Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on the 15th street in the northwest quadrant of the city after the weeks of the president who boasts of mobilizing the federal authorities and the army which, according to him, made Washington a safe area.

Cracks were heard while the president came out of his limousine, as well as a handful of huae and songs of the demonstrators opposing American politics to support Israel in his war with Hamas in Gaza.

Held in the middle of the DC, which, as you know, in the past year, was a very dangerous place in the past 20 years and now he has practically no crime, Trump told journalists.

He added that he would not have stood out in the middle of the street a few months ago.

Eating dinner in public is a rare event for Trump, but Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary of the White House, confirmed that he and his team appreciated the crab, shrimp, salad, steak and dessert for dinner in a restaurant at houses in the White House.

Trump was joined by JD Vance, the vice-president; Pete Hegseth, defense secretary; Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State; Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff; Leavitt; and others.

Before the meal, Trump told the press that restaurants were now booming to DC, attributing its repression against the capital with the troops of the National Guard.

In a video, Vance is seen shaking their hands and telling them to enjoy their meal.

In August, Vance was heckled by distributing burgers to the national guard troops in DC, a man qualifying him as a Nazi.

The crime at DC was a 30 -year -old hollow when Trump sent several thousand soldiers anyway.

Although the arrests have increased in the city since then, an analysis of Reuters has shown that federal agents have converged in large numbers on low level crimes such as marijuana consumption and public consumption of alcohol.

More than half of the cases of federal agents were involved were minor offenses, and the authorities had trouble making more serious accusations linked to drugs, with an unprecedented rate of large juries not finding enough evidence to charge in the first weeks of taking control.

