



President Donald Trump would have planned to have more prices, up to 100%, placed on India and China, the two largest oil buyers in Russia. The Republican, who has already placed 50% of the prices on India, has now asked the European Union to impose radical tasks in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping before the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) (via Reuters) According to a Financial time Report, the president made a meeting with senior American officials and the EU in Washington and made the request. Were ready to leave, ready to leave at the moment, but were only going to do so if our European partners are working with us, the publication cited an anonymous American official. The request to put 100% prices on India and China would be a pressure tactic for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and occurs months after Trump has given Trump 50 days to conclude an agreement to end the Ukraine War. The United States is said to be ready to match Europe's tariffs on India or China, more and more hiking rights on imports from both countries. Trump had announced 25% of reciprocal prices on Indian imports in July, which he later doubled to reach 50% of India oil trade with Russia. However, although China is the largest oil buyer, the United States has so far kept growing tasks for the country. The United States is currently providing prices of 30% on Chinese imports. The FT report quoted an official saying that Trump wants “dramatic prices” and keep them until China agrees to stop buying Russian oil. Trump’s latest report given the higher prices on India and China occurs just a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping projected a united front to Tianjin at the OCS summit. After the three leaders were all seen smiles, Trump had shared an image on his social handful of truth, with legend: it looks like we lost India and Russia against the deepest and darkest. May they have a long and prosperous future together! However, he then went back on the remark, reaffirming links with India and the “great Prime Minister” Narendra Modi. More recently, Trump said in another article that India and the United States would continue negotiations to “process trade obstacles”, adding that he is impatiently waiting to speak to Prime Minister Modi. India is one of the largest Russian oil buyers after China. According to a previous report by Reuters, India bought 35% of its total oil supply of Russia in the first six months of 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/donald-trump-european-union-100-per-cent-tariffs-india-china-russian-oil-trade-ukraine-war-101757464855146.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos