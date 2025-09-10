



The leader of the PTI Hassaan Khan Niazi, founder of the Imran Khans Neveu party, moved the High Court of Lahore (LHC) on Wednesday against his military guard, a martial court made against him and the complete functioning of the military court.

Niazi was given to the military for trials in 2023 for his alleged involvement in the riots of May 9 in Lahores Jinnah House. He was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment last December.

Niazi has filed a request to the LHC today through his lawyer, Faisal Siddiqui, saying that after being arrested in the case on May 9, he was not presented to a civil court.

The transfer of the custody of petitioners directly to the military authorities without any judicial surveillance is manifestly and entirely without competence, argued the petition, available with Dawn.com.

No request under article 549 (3) (delivery to the military authorities of persons likely to be judged by the court martial) [of the] The CRPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), 1898, was filed in court, including ATC (anti-terrorism court) Lahore for [the] Delivery of the petitioner guard for trial by the court martial.

The petition argued that Niazi had not been produced before a civil court and had been illegally transmitted to the military guard of the 54th battalion of electrical and mechanical engineers by the Sarwar Road police station on a simple letter by a military civil servant under the [Federation of Pakistan] without any judicial surveillance or legal processes.

Neith section 549 (3) of the CRPC, 1898, Nor Sections 94 (Order in Case of Competient Jurisdiction of Court Martial and Criminal Court) and 59 (4) (Civil Offernces) of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, Nony Other Other Provision of the Army Act or Any Other Lawers the Transfer of the Petitioner Direct From Police Custody to the Military Authorities for Trial by Court-Martial Without A Transfer Ordinance of the Civil Criminal Court, argued the petition.

The petition added that Niazi had been selected on the hundreds of people appointed in the first information report (FIR) in 2023 and thousands of people appointed in the cases of May 9.

Niazi asked that the court declares the transfer of the custody of the petitioner of [Sarwar Road police station) to the Commanding Officer 54 Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Battalion without any judicial proceedings or judicial order, is without jurisdiction, without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

A similar request was made to declare that the letter demanding Niazis transfer be declared without jurisdiction, along with all subsequent judgments, orders, proceedings or actions, including court-martial proceedings, based on the transfer of the custody of the petitioner without any judicial proceedings or judicial order.

The petition also urged the court to direct the respondents to either release the petitioner or produce him before the [Anti-Terrorism Court, Lahore]Compared to a criminal case resulting from the FIR n ° 96 of 2023 dated [May 10]for other procedures in accordance with the law.

