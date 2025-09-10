Indonesian demonstrations have struck a wall of elite unit bricks

The eruption of demonstrations through Indonesia from August 25 expressed its anger at the greed and pride of the political elites,

make comparisons With the mass mobilization of 1998 which helped end the dictatorship of Soehartos.

But these last disorders which have seen at least 10 deaths, the attacks on government buildings and the ransacking of politicians of private residences were

much more productof the current confluence of mechanisms of dysfunctional democratic responsibility and deepening economic discomfort.

A key element of

Democrat backslading, Directed by former president Joko Widodo, the reduction of the former national legislature unbeatable by Indonesses to a rubber stamp function. Widodo used a mixture of patronage and legal coercion to

win a lever effect on party ownersAnd, by extension, their legislative caucus.

The result was that the street became a key arena for civil society

contest the fruits of legislative processes of which they were more and more frozen. The presidency of Widodos has seen some of the largest anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Soeharto. But thanks to his lively instinct for public feeling and his narrow surveillance of opinion polls, Widodo was faster to understand that many of his detractors who, as long as he kept his happy lower class base on hip pocket problems, he could brush the attacks of progressive civil society.

Less than a year after his presidency, Prabowo Subaianto is already more dominant on the elite than Widodo has never been, reproducing his mixture of predecessors of patronage and constraint to apply a rigid discipline within his coalition governing the six parties and to dissuade the two non-grafted parties from any significant opposition. However, a

increasingly palpable economic slowdown suggests that the current wave of protests can be symptomatic of risks in the longer term for the popularity of Prabowos and potentially its domination over other elites.

Having long passed the tribune of the oppressed, Prabowo is undoubtedly shaken by the frustration of the working class indicated by the leading role that the motorcycle engine drivers played during the August demonstrations. Even on the eve of the troubles, Jakarta's technocrats and politicians expressed their concern about dangerous insularity at the higher levels of the government, where the optimistic prospects of Prabowos on the results of its managing political program are not disputed.

Demonstrations cannot still shake the complacency of Prabowos

the economy. Until now, he has confidently looked at political and bureaucratic interests rooted to radically restructure the national budget in favor of its key programs, in particular by reducing transfers to local governments, many of which are also the

target of angry protestsAfter having reduced services and increased taxes in response. Prabowo has a mutually suspect relationship with large companies, in particular Indonesians, mainly major conglomerates belonging to Chinese, who have been almost ordered to increase their support for his initiatives, including through

lend a long -term capital well below market ratesIn Danantara, the new sovereign fund.

Indonesian experts and technocrats are increasingly critical and are more critical and are disgusting the precipitated implementation and sustainability of political initiatives like Prabowos

Free signature meal programshould cost more than $ 31 billion in 2026 and a

Disputed village cooperatives scheme. Prabowos' programs seem to be placed in stone. If programs like free meals and cooperatives have a stimulating effect on rural economies, they could prove to be a political asset for him.

But he has not yet presented a credible plan to solve the major structural problems undermining the ambitions of the development of Indonesia a manufacturing sector in narrowing, decreasing consumption and domination of the high capital industries but to the brightness as targets of foreign investment. The middle class of Indonesians is

Now in marked declineand young Indonesians who

supported Prabowo by huge marginsin the 2024 elections are faced with a

Deepening of the access crisisto good formal sector work.

Despite concerns about whether “prabowomy” is suitable for the objective, it did not face any opposition from politicians, thanks to an atmosphere of a deep apprehension as to the consequences of being seen to frustrate the agenda of the presidents. Like many business owners and bureaucrats, the leaders of political parties remain exposed to the threat of corruption prosecution. Whatever their reluctance about the management of Prabowos, they “have no choice, because they know that the president can replace them or put them behind bars, at any time,” said a higher figure of a government party during an interview in August.

Detecting whether the partners of the Coalition Prabowos risk their popularity by being linked to him, is more difficult than it should be, due to an unusual shortage of opinion poll. The elites, pollsters and the media are wary to embarrass him by Prabowo by publishing or even commission surveys which would inevitably show the approval of Prabowos on the 80% he marked in the last round of polls in January. That the ongoing protests are symptomatic of a large collapse in the confidence of the public in the administration, or an expression of more concentrated pockets of anger, is for the moment a question of conjecture.

The political consequences of a sustained collapse in the collective economic mood could be deep. Most Indonesians were ready to tolerate

Sabotage widodos of democratic institutionsDue to the simultaneous constant improvements in living standards. Some analysts compared this dynamic

to the good deal of development of the era of the Cold War This marked the regime of the new Soehartos order.

If the State fails to deliver on its side of the good deal, it will have ramifications not only for the popularity of Prabowos, but also for the foundations of the political model which saved the democratic stability of Indonesia even at the cost of its democratic quality for the last quarter of a century.

Liam Gammon is a researcher at the Economic Research Office in East Asia of the Australian National University and member of the Forum in East Asiaeditorial committee.

This article is based on the political update document that the author will present in 2025

_Anu Indonesia update conference__. Readers can_

_register_ To watch the conference live via Zoom from 9 a.m. AST on September 12, 2025.

Republished

Eastasia ForumSeptember 7, 2025

The points of view expressed in this article may reflect or not those of pearls and irritations.