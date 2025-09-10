Turkish media describe targets for strikes in Israel





The confrontation between Israel and Turkey in Syria increased on Tuesday when Israel struck and destroyed air defense systems that Ankara had provided to the new diet in Damascus. In Türkiye, some voices are already fantasizing on a large -scale confrontation with Israel. The GZT news site has published a two -part series, mapping what it described as the “underbelly softbelly” in Israel in a detailed list of potential targets. The reports included smooth produced videos showing the targets alongside Israel's air cards. Israel's sweet stomach: Whatever the areas struck by Israel Boclar? pic.twitter.com/ykedzydfhx Gzt (@gztcom) September 10, 2025 The first part focused on strategic sites within Israel. He highlighted the basics of the Air Force in Nevatim, Hatzrim and Ramat David, the FDI headquarters in Kirya in Tel Aviv and the Iron Dome anti -missile defense system. The video then went to a purely civil infrastructure, in particular the ports of Ashdod, Haif and Eilat, as well as platforms with natural gas offshore Leviathan and Tamar. The report ended with the Nuclear Research Center in Dimona. In the second part, the journalist labeled a series of military bases through Israel as the country's “Achilles heel”, as well as production sites in the defense industry. Curiously, it has called bases that can be deeply dug in the rocky substratum like “soft targets”, adding simple animated explosions to their side. “This is a very popular digital information site in Turkey which has been active since 2016. It has 2.6 million Instagram followers, is fully aligned on the government line in Ankara and is close to President Erdogan,” said Dr Assa Ophir, a turkey expert in the Middle East and political sciences department at Ariel University. “The site has substantial resources because it belongs to the Albayrak conglomerate, which operates in several sectors of the Turkish economy, including a very powerful media group.” Asked about how reports are perceived in Türkiye, Ophir said: “For me, it mainly reflects frustration and their inability to stop or counter the actions of Israel.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.israelhayom.com/2025/09/10/turkish-media-outlines-targets-for-strikes-in-israel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos