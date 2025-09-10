



President Donald Trump has dinner in Jes Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Washington, DC on Tuesday evening, his first foray into an outdoor restaurant in the district since entering in January.

Trump has avoided the Capital Restaurants scene since returning to Washington, choosing rather dinner at the White House or occasionally in his nearby golf club in Sterling, Virginia. He was joined Tuesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice-President JD Vance and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth.

When entering the restaurant, Trump was greeted by guests. The president pointed out to the group gathered in the dining room that DC is a safe city and that they should have fun.

We have a safe city, so that's good. Have fun. You will not be attacked to go home, said the president to the guests.

While Trump was sitting for dinner, he was approached by demonstrators singing free DC and Palestine Libre.

In the video obtained by CNN, a handful of demonstrators are starting to sing, DC Libre, La Palestine Libre, Trump is the Hitler of our time while the president makes his way through the dining room. The demonstrators are hooked by other people to eat in the restaurant, and the president finally came a few meters from the demonstrators before the end of the video.

CNN saw the demonstrators who were withdrawn from the place as they continued to sing.

Addressing journalists outside the restaurant before entering, Trump said that his administrations distributed against DC crime played a decisive role in his dinner decision and suggested that Hed announces an operation in another city tomorrow.

Well, announce another city that would work very soon, said Trump. The governor of a certain state would like us to be there, and the mayor of a certain city of this same state would like us to be there. Well the announcement probably tomorrow, and it will be something where we do well as we did here.

Trump has increased on several occasions if he would send federal troops in cities controlled by Democrats like Chicago and Baltimore, and he enjoys a unique authority at DC, which is not a state. He praised his own efforts just before sitting for dinner.

I wouldn’t have done it three months ago, four months ago, I would certainly not have done it a year ago, Trump said. It was one of the most dangerous cities in the country. Now, it's also sure that in the country, he was there with members of the dinner cabinet, and everyone should go out.

A month after President Donald Trumps, the administration, actually took over Washington, the DCS police service and jumped, the federal police and the troops through the capital, crime in the city is down and hundreds of people accused of being illegally detained. But tourism figures have decreased and some restaurants in the city hurt for customers, CNN previously reported.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump and his team loved crab, shrimp, salad, steak and dessert.

The food was phenomenal and the service was fantastic. Thank you, JOES! She said.

Erika Polmar, executive director of the independent Restaurant Coalition, praised Trump's decision to din in DC and said it should not be her last.

It has never been so important for the administration to recognize the important role that restaurants and bars play in communities across the country, she said in a statement. Reality on the ground is difficult. Reservations are down to the national level, the costs remain high and too many independent restaurants operate on thin razor margins.

In an interview with a local subsidiary of CBS in 2019, the owner of the Joes crab, Stephen Sawitz, said that Trump would dine in Miami in the 1990s.

In private, Trump said Jes had the best stone crabs, and that he sometimes obtained crabs from the establishment of his Mar-A-Lago club, according to a familiar source.

CNNS Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional details.

