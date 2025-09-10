



Prime Minister Portugus, Lus Montenegro, speaks during a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping in the Grand Saln of the People. September 9, 2025 in Beijing, China. (Lontao Zhang / Pool will reuters) The Prime Minister of Portugal,, Read MontenegroInst Tuesday in Beijing To the Chinese president, Xi JinpingTo take advantage of his close relationship with Russia To help build fair and lasting peace in Ukraine. The petition, coming from a friend of Russia, not falling into a broken bagaffirms the Montenegro, which underlines that Portugal is a manufacturer of bridges and defender of multilateralism, peace and human rightsAccording to a press release published by the Portuguese government. The Head of Government underlined the international credibility of Portugal and records the presence of Portuguese in high positions of multilateral institutions, such as the UN Secretary General, Antnio Guterres; the president of the European Council, Antnio Costa; or the former president of the European Commission Jos Manuel Duro Barroso. For his part, XI make sure that Portugal is a good friend of China And recognized its role in the international scene. He also evokes his state visit to Ibrico Pas in 2018, according to the official note. The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, speaks during a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Portugus, Lus Montenegro (does not appear in the image), in the Grand Palais du Peuple, on September 9, 2025 in Beijing, China. (Lontao Zhang / Pool will reuters) Montenegro initiated a visit to China on Tuesday, where it was received at the Grand Palais du Peuple, in Beijing. After crossing the capital, continue its Asitic tour with ladders Macao former Portuguese colony and special administrative region of China and in Japan. State television Video surveillance REPORT X need of Montenegro of good friend and stressed that bilateral relations have become An example of mutual respect and beneficial cooperation Between passes with different political systems. The Chinese President is also underrased that China and Portugal Macao's question has resolvedAnd record that Lisbon was the first Western Europe to sign a memo on the initiative of the new silk route. Also underlined the creation of Blue associationfocused on the cooperation of Martima and the issue of bonds in Yuan in the euro zone. The Chinese President undergoing that China and Portugal have correctly resolved Macao's question. (Lontao Zhang / Pool will reuters) The visit of Montenegro coincides with the twenty anniversary of the creation of the complete strategic association between China and Portugal, a framework that Beijing considers the key in its relations with a European country with which, in addition, it maintains historical links via Macao. Like Hong Kong, Macao is governed by the start of a country, two systemsThis allows him to preserve judicial independence and to press, while Beijing manages control of foreign and defense policy. The visit of Prime Minister Portugus seeks to reaffirm the role of Portugal as a bridge between Europe and Asia, while emphasizing the relevance of their historical links with China and the will of the two passes to deepen a relationship marked by mutual respect and cooperation. (With EFE information)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/america/mundo/2025/09/09/el-primer-ministro-portugues-pidio-a-xi-jinping-que-aproveche-su-estrecha-relacion-con-rusia-para-lograr-la-paz-en-ucrania/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos