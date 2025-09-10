“ India, Americans of close friends and natural partners '': PM Modi after Trump's “very good friend” | India News





Last update: September 10, 2025, 10:31 am Prime Minister Modi called the United States a close friend and a natural partner, expressing optimism concerning trade negotiations with Washington. He said he was looking forward to talking with Donald Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (Image: PTI / File) On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the United States a close friend "and a natural partner" from India, adding that work was underway to conclude trade discussions between the two countries as soon as possible. Replenishment Donald prevails over social mediaIn which the American president had reported a thaw in the bilateral cold between India and the United States, Prime Minister Modi said that he was convinced that commercial negotiations would open the way to unlocling the unlimited potential of the Indian-American partnership. India and the United States are close friends and natural partners, "said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams strive to conclude these discussions as soon as possible, "he added. I'm also looking forward to talking with President Trump. We will work together to guarantee a better and more prosperous future for our two people, "added Prime Minister Modi. India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I also look forward to pic.twitter.com/3k9hljxwcl Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025 Later, Donald Trump also, the PM made PM Narendra Modis Post. In an end of evening article (Time India) on his social truth, Donald Trump had mentioned that he feels "that there will be no difficulty" for the two countries in concluding a successful conclusion "in commercial negotiations. Trump also mentioned that he was looking forward to talking with his very good friend "Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks. In the position, Trump said he was pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuous negotiations to fight against trade barriers between our two nations. "" I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries! "He wrote. This even comes Astrump has doubled the prices on Indian goods at 50%, including an additional 25% obligation for the India purchase of Russian crude oil. India described American action as unfair, unjustified and unreasonable ". Last week, Trump said that India and the United States had a special relationship "and there is nothing to fear because the two countries just have times." Meanwhile, India argued that its energy purchase is motivated by national interest and market dynamics. Read also | Will Trumps prices be deemed illegal? The United States Supreme Court establishes an urgent audience in November And a sarothra Vani Mehrotra is the deputy editor of News18.com. It has almost 10 years of experience in national and international news and has previously worked on Embultiplesksks. Vani Mehrotra is the deputy editor of News18.com. It has almost 10 years of experience in national and international news and has previously worked on Embultiplesksks. Posted for the first time: September 10, 2025, 07:40 is

