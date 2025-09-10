Donald Trump obtains a third victory from the Supreme Court this week





The United States Supreme Court interrupted a lower justice order on Trump administration on Tuesday to move to the Trump administration to spend billions of dollars in foreign aid that the president sought to block.

The judges issued an administrative suspension, a temporary measure which allows them more time to examine the request of the administration to retain around $ 4 billion in aid authorized by the congress before the deadline of September 30.

Newsweek contacted the State Department by contact form and the original complainants Aida Vaccine Advocacy Coalition (AVAC) by email for comments on Tuesday afternoon.

Why it matters

The Trump administration has sought to withdraw foreign aid spending since the first day of President Donald Trump's second term when he signed a break on a break. This raised the concerns of the legislators on both sides of the aisle at the Congress, which had already approved the expenses.

President Donald Trump, on the left, salutes the judges of the Supreme Court, on the left the American Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4. More press association what know

The ordinance of a page of chief judge John Roberts aroused a decision of September 3 of the American district court of the District of Columbia, in which judge Amir Ali had prohibited the administration from retaining the funds.

In its emergency file to the Supreme Court on Monday, the Trump administration said that the ban “irreparably harms the executive branch” and that the funds should remain frozen while the Congress considers Trump's proposals.

Trump had told the chamber president Mike Johnson, a republican from Louisiana, in a letter on August 28 that he would not spend $ 4.9 billion in a foreign aid approved by the congress, including $ 900 million in contributions to the United Nations, effectively reducing the budget without going through the legislative power.

He used what is known as a pocket termination – a process allowing a president to submit a request to the Congress towards the end of an ongoing budgetary year to reallocate approved funds. The late opinion means that Congress cannot act on the request in the 45 -day window, and that money is not going.

Roberts' ordinance marks the third victory of the Supreme Court this week for Trump, in particular by allowing the ice to stop people only according to their race, their language, their work or their location.

Roberts also made an order which allowed the president to withdraw a member of the Federal Trade Commission.

What people say

Ali, in his last decision: “This case raises questions of immense legal and practical importance, in particular if there is an avenue to test the decision of the executive power not to spend the appropriate funds at the congress.”

What is the next step

Roberts asked for new observations by September 12, the Supreme Court likely to know more about the case on a later date.

This is a press article. Updates to follow.

