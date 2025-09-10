



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his chief advisor Dominic Cummings met Peter Thiel, co-founder and president of Palantir, in 2019, months before the American spy technology company won a key role in the COVVI-19 response of the United Kingdom, according to articles seen by The guardian. The meeting, which was held in the official file, took place on August 28, 2019, months before the British government's start to form its response to the pandemic, which would be palantant granted 60 million contracts without competition, starting with a contract awarded for only 1. The American seller then won a work of 330 million to provide the Federated NHS (FDP) data platform, which, according to the largest health care provider in the world, is at the heart of the recovery of its pandemic backwards.







Aside from Oracle, none of the global suppliers of data analysis and science offers the contract, leading to concerns concerning the locking of suppliers.















Thiel's meeting with the Prime Minister and his most influential advisor were detailed in A cache of disclosed documentsseen by the Guardian after being obtained by the transparency group Denial of distributed secrets. He adds to the chronology leading to the controversial contract of Palantir for the federated data platform.







According to the Bureau of Investigative JournalismPalantir had already started to promote the British government in an unconventional manner. In July 2019, the British boss Louis Mosley organized a meal in search of David Prior, president of NHS England, after which Mosley wrote before to offer a demonstration of the Palantir software and an introduction to the CEO Alex Karp. Prior replied, copying in the chief of the NHSX, Matthew Gould, who, according to him, “could already be in the loop”, according to the publication. Months after the meeting, in October 2019, Prior and Gould were both during a meeting with other technology giants, including Amazon and Microsoft. Revealed by The registerReunion has described a program to organize health files that would create a unique, standardized, standardized, based on events “referential” files for 65 million people through Great Britain. Ming Tang, data and analysis director for NHS England, directed the NHS plan for a cocovated data store In 2020, which led to agreements with Microsoft, AWS, Google, UK AI Biz Faculty and Palantant. The register Understands that NHSX has proposed an assessment of options for suppliers for the data store, and that Palantir and other suppliers were chosen from the list. The register asked Palantant to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2025/09/10/johnson_cummings_thiel_meeting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos