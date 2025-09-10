



On September 2, 2025, vice-president Han Zheng met respectively in Beijing with Prime Minister Nepalese Kp Sharma Oli and the interim president of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, who is in China for the Shanghai 2025 Shanghai cooperation summit and the events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Japanese Aggression global. During the meeting with KP Sharma Oli, Han Zheng said that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli organized a fruitful meeting, providing new strategic advice for the development of Chinese-born relations. China is ready to work with Nepal to implement significant common understanding affected by the leaders of the two countries, continues to advance the strategic cooperative partnership of China-Népal and to bring greater advantages to the peoples of the two countries. The Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by President Xi Jinping is of great importance at the top of a fairer and reasonable global governance system, and will surely receive broad support from the international community. KP Sharma Oli expressed its gratitude to China for helping Nepal accelerate the achievement of its national vision of development, declaring that Nepal firmly maintains politics in a Chinese, strongly appreciates the GGI proposed by President Xi Jinping, and is willing to strengthen the development of China, to effectively implement belt and road relations, and to promote bilateral. During the meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, Han Zheng said that China and Myanmar were friendly neighbors. A few days ago, President Xi Jinping held a fruitful meeting with the acting president Min Aung Hlaing, reflecting the course in the development of bilateral relations. China is ready to work with Myanmar to implement the important common understanding of the leaders of the two countries, and more promotes healthy and the stable development of bilateral relations. President Xi Jinping highlighted the Ggiat meeting of Reunion “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus”, which is very important to reform and improve the global governance system. Han Zheng expressed the belief that Myanmar will support and actively participate in the implementation of this important initiative. Min Aung A Hlaing, Myanmar and China are connected by mountains and rivers, and have expressed their gratitude to China for its rapid help after Myanmar was struck an earthquake. Myanmar supports the GGI proposed by President Xi Jinping and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields to advance the construction of a Myanmar-China community with a common future.

