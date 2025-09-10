Prime Minister Modi speaks to Giorgia Meloni, discusses FTA of the EU-Ind, Ukrainian conflict: “We have reaffirmed our joint commitment …”





On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with the Italian Prime Minister Girogia Meloni on the sidelines of the proposed Eu- India. Prime Minister Modi said that he and Prime Minister Meloni had reaffirmed joint commitment “between the two nations” to deepen the Indian-Italian strategic partnership.

Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We have reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen the strategic partnership of India-Italie and shared the interest of putting an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. A thanked Prime Minister Meloni for the proactive support of Italys for having concluded an India-Ue Mutually beneficial trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative, PM Modi has published on X.

During the appeal, Prime Minister Modi also discussed with Meloni Ways to end the conflict in Ukraine as well as the implementation of the Economic Corridor of India-Middle (Imeec), PTI reported.

The Call of PM Modi with Prime Minister Girogia Meloni comes from the European Commissioner for the arrival of Maros Sefcovic in New Delhi for the EU FTA project in India.

I-INDE FTA The 13th round of talks for the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) began on Monday, September 9.

The European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic European and Commission Commissioner of Agriculture Christophe Hansen should visit India on September 12 to take stock of the progress of negotiations with the Minister of the Union and the Minister of Industry Piyush Goyal, reported the PTI.

The two commissioners, who are equivalent to the ministers of the cabinet, will lead a negotiation team of 30 members of Brussels and will meet their counterparts in Delhi, the Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and the Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen had agreed to seal a highly anticipated free trade agreement by the end of this year.

India and the EU relaunched negotiations for the free trade agreement (ALE) in June 2022 after a gap of more than eight years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-speaks-to-giorgia-meloni-reaffirms-joint-commitment-to-deepen-india-italy-strategic-partnership-11757508602890.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos