



The last three years have seen South Asia shaken by political disorders. Taliban Afghanistans Takeover in 2021 in Imran Khans Euster in Pakistan, from the suppression led by Sri Lankas Street of Gotabaya Rajapaka in 2022 to mass demonstrations which forced Sheikh Hasina to flee the Bangladesh in 2024, the changes of sudden diet became a familiar preview. Tuesday, Nepal joined this list. Thousands of young demonstrators for most young demonstrators flooded the streets of Kathmandus, furious against a government prohibition of social media and decades of corruption. In a few hours, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli had resigned, capping another chapter from the cycle of the regions of the public rage reversing the rooted elites.

Nepal #nePokids vs Gen-Z: Hashtag, Death rage, Diet change I Expert Decodes

The parallels with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are difficult to miss: students leading demonstrations, governments fog down under pressure and unleashed or temporary administrations entering the void. However, although the grievances are clear unemployment, corruption, inequalities, solutions remain elusive.

Nepal Erupts: Gen Z Topples Oli

The sudden upheavals of Nepals have been launched by Olis' decision to block the main social media platforms, including Facebook, X and Youtube, under a new law forcing technological companies to register locally. What started as the anger against censorship quickly spread to greater frustration of corruption, inequality and unemployment.

Unemployment of young people almost 20% and thousands of people leaving daily abroad, the demonstrators underlined the sumptuous lifestyles of Nepo Kids politicians as proof of a system stacked against them. Their fury quickly engulfed Kathmandu: the parliament, the presidential palace and the houses of ministers were burned, while videos have shown that senior leaders beaten in the streets. By Tuesday, at least 19 people were dead, prisons were attacked and even the largest media in Nepals, Kantipur, had been shaped. Oli reversed the ban on social media, but the concession did nothing. Under pressure, he resigned, although he remains in charge of a goalkeeper government.

Bangladesh: students ousted Sheikh Hasina

The demonstrations of the Nepals remember the uprising of recent years in Bangladesh. Again, the students were the spark. Anger in the face of a system of quotas that has reserved most of the public service jobs far from candidates based on merit made snowball in national demonstrations against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In August 2024, more than 300 people died. Hasina fled to India while demonstrators challenged the curfews and stormed her residence. The head of the army, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, announced an interim administration, while the opposition chief Khaleda Zia was released from the prison. Muhammad Yunus, the country's interim leader, on the first anniversary of Hasina's eviction announced that the elections will take in February 2026.

Sri Lanka: from Rajapaka to Dissanayake

Two years before Bangladesh, Sri Lanka witnessed the first big wave of popular revolt. In the middle of July 2022, months of economic collapse sparked a frenzy of demonstrations in the island nation of Sri Lanka. The demonstrators stormed the house of presidents, the office and the residence of the Prime Ministers. Soon, they occupied government buildings, living room style on sofas and beds, and took selfies in the middle of the opulent environment. President Gotabaya Rajapaka fled the country, and late by certain accounts, resigned only by e-mail one day after the demonstrators demanded it. This delay, and his elevation from his Prime Minister to the actress chief, returned the crowd. The demonstrators demanded the abolition of the two men and the formation of a government of unity to combat economic collapse. The slow and chaotic resignation has only worsened the crisis. Indunil Yapa, assistant to the parliamentary president, confirmed that Rajapaksas sent an email to the resignation although the verification needed, and the official announcements were delayed.

Pakistan: Khans Eviction and current disorders

Unlike Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the regime change of Pakistans came by parliamentary maneuvers. In April 2022, Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a vote without confident after having fought with the powerful soldiers. His arrest in 2023 on accusations of corruption sparked violent demonstrations, but repression has since weakened his party in Pakistan Tehreek-E-insa. The IMF has offered rejuvenations, but the reforms only have the public's dissatisfaction. For the moment, instability remains rooted.

Afghanistan: the Taliban's return reshapes the region

The Afghanistans, the upheavals were even bloody. In August 2021, the Taliban swept Kabul after the American withdrawal, ousting President Ashraf Ghani. Since then, they have tightened their grip on power to the exclusion of women and girls in public life, the rate of dissent and formal recognition of Russia, a member of the United Nations Security Council. They govern with strict decrees, but Afghans are faced with challenges: climate change, population growth and a sharp decline in foreign aid cannot be noted by ideology. consecrated Islamic law to the domination of the Taliban center. In June, he said, it was compulsory to follow the orders and directives of managers. His supporters, including the Minister of Higher Education, claim that religious authority, even assimilating criticism of him to blasphemy. The internal divisions persist but have been largely moderate. Dissidents like Sher Abbas Stanikzai, who questioned the ban on the education of girls, were sidelined. He made himself essential, and the whole movement is indebted to him, said analyst Ibraheem Bahiss. Women remain marginalized. Demonstrations have been crushed, although the silent resistance simmer. The absence of visible protest should not be confused with acceptance, said Zahra Nader de Zan Times. She described Russian recognition a slap in front of Afghan women.

Shared roots: corruption, inequality, anger of young people

From Nepal to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka in Pakistan, the model is striking: corruption, economic mismanagement and frustration of young people. The young populations of South Asias, many locked up by opportunities, have become the avant-garde of protest movements. Paul Staniland of the University of Chicago describes dynamics as structural: a perception of leading elites as being both corrupt and ineffective for the dissemination of a plausible reform. Instead, he brought temporary leaders, military interventions or fragile coalitions.

The dangers of revolts without leader

A problem is the lack of coherent leadership. The demonstrators of the Nepals, like their counterparts in Bangladesh, gathered around large anti-corruption requirements, jobs, responsibility but without figures or unifying plan. This has created vacuum cleaners often filled with undeled elites, leaving citizens disillusioned. In Bangladesh, the interim administration of Yunuss was unable to trace a stable course, with relationships of violence against the minorities that are always unleashed. In Sri Lanka, the Rajapaksas have disappeared, but the economic pain continues.

Why is it a concern for India

With clashes in the East, terrorism in the West and the fall of regimes, the India district continues to be at the forefront. For India, the model of collapse of the diet in its neighborhood is more than news, it is a strategic challenge. Bangladesh no longer feels assured as a partner against activists, in particular as Islamist factions are increasing. Pakistan remains a dense node of nuclear, economic and security risks. And Afghanistans collapse or isolation exacerbates threats of terrorism and refugee to its periphery. In 2008, Nepal saw thirteen governments; Sri Lanka witnessed the fall of Rajapaksas; Hasina fled the Bangladesh; Khan was ousted in Pakistan; And the Taliban got up in Afghanistan.

