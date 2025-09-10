Hyderabad police deported the Pakistani national life illegally for more than a decade





A Pakistani man who lived illegally in India for 13 years was expelled by Hyderabad police on September 9. After serving a multiple crime sentence, Pakistan Rangers was given to Attari, following coordination with central agencies

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police, in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs, expelled a Pakistani national who would have lived illegally in India for more than a decade.

The deportee, identified as Muhammad Usman alias Mohd Abbas Ikram (48 years old), was given to the Pakistan Rangers on the Fréri border in Punjab on September 9.

Police said it illegally entered India by the Nepal border in 2011 and was then involved in four criminal cases in Hyderabad for which he was sentenced and imprisoned for various conditions.

After completing all legal proceedings, he was tabled in the CCS detention center in Hyderabad on September 7, 2024. After regular procedure, his expulsion was carried out on Tuesday.

The CCS detention center, created in August 2018, has so far hosted 158 foreign detainees from 19 countries. Among them, 150 foreigners have already been expelled. More recently, on August 12, the authorities expelled 20 Bangladais nationals involved in the illegal stay and the trafficking in human beings through the Indo-Bangladaise border.

Hyderabad police commissioner, CV, reiterated that strict measures would continue against foreigners illegally residing in the city.

