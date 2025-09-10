Politics
Info! The former Wamendes Paiman Raharjo “Disconnects the trial” of Roy Suryo et al concerning the question of the diploma of Jokowi, what is the reason?
Democracy.id – Former deputy minister of the village Pdtt Paiman Raharjo withdraw civil action against Roy Suryo DKK on diploma problems The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
Civil trial in Jakarta center district courtyard He was officially revoked by Paiman today.
“Thanks to this letter, we submit and declare a civil lawsuit to the District Court of Jakarta Central with the register number: 456pdt.g / 2025 / PN.JKT.PST, on behalf of Professor Dr. Paiman Raharjo, MSSC, as a plaintiff against Professor Dr. EGI SUDJANASH, M.SC, et al as the defendants. Because the trial has not yet seized the exam stadium, the revocation of the trial can be granted by the jury without the approval of the defendants, “ As written in the letter of revocation of the Paiman trial which was seen by AFP on Wednesday (9/10/2025).
Paiman said he had made peace with two accused, namely Bambang suryadi bitor And Hermanto In the mediation session.
He said he wanted to focus on criminal reports against Roy Suryo et al in Polda Metro Jaya.
“Yes, the reason is two. The first, because there is already peace in the mediation session, the second is because I want to focus only on the criminal”, “ He said.
“I focus on the desire to work because of the calls from the regional police, PN calls are almost twice a week. He therefore also interferes with my work”, ” He continued.
In addition, Paiman hopes that Roy Suryo will soon be appointed suspect in the police reporting the metropolitan police of Jakarta.
According to him, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and Bareskim Polri had declared whether the Jokowi diploma was original.
“It is to be hoped that the reports of Joko Widodo to the metropolitan police of Jakarta will immediately put Roy Suryo CS as a suspect because the Jokowi diploma has been recognized as original by UGM, it is recognized as original by the Bareskim laboratory, existence by existence, existence, existence, existence, existence, existence, existence, existence, existence, existence SP3 Bareskim Polri On the complaints of the public concerning the diploma of Jokowi, the existence of the Bambang Susyadi Bitor petitioner that Paiman Raharjo was not the printer of the Jokowi diploma in Scout market“” said Paiman.
“Thus, immediately placed the suspect Roy Suryo CS, immediately judged in court to be clear all those who are guilty that Roy Suryo CS or Joko Widodo, so that the people can be a legal certainty”, “ He added.
Previously, Paiman Raharjo's trial against 2 people concerning the question of the false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ended peacefully.
The two accused are bambang Suryadi Bitor and Hermanto.
This peace agreement was concluded after the two parties publicized at the Jakarta Central district court on Wednesday 3/9/2025).
For this peace, Paiman will revoke a report for Bitors and Hermanto to the metropolitan police of Jakarta.
“Our hope, with this peace, will revoke civil relationships and criminal reports to PMJ because Pak Bitor was missing data and errors so that I accuse myself of printing the diploma of Pak Jokowi on the scout market. The fact is therefore that I do not know. said Paiman after mediation.
A few months ago, Paiman Raharjo continued Roy Suryo et al at the District Court of Jakarta Central.
The trial was linked to the alleged law against the law (PMH) on the slander of the false Jokowi diploma.
Seen on the Jakarta PN Case Search Information System (SIPP), the Paiman trial was recorded Tuesday (7/15) with the case number 456 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN JKT.PST.
Besides Roy Suryo, the 6 other defendants of this request were Egi Sudjana, Tifauzua Tyassuma, Kurnia Tri Royani, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, Bambang Suryadi Bitor and Hermanto.
“We want the Central Jakarta District Court to determine them guilty. Due to the accusation of false diploma of Jokowi, this complaint was rejected by the police of the criminal investigation as well as the institution which has the power to make a diploma, namely Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University said that the original Jokowi diploma because of the Jokowi college and has graduated, “ Paiman told the District Court of Jakarta Central on Tuesday (29/7).
