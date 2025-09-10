Trump, Modi Exchange warm greetings after months of tension

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged friendly messages in which both expressed their optimism as to the results of commercial negotiations, reporting that a recent deterioration in relations between the two countries has been interrupted.

Barely a few days ago, Trump said the United States seemed to have “lost” India, as well as Russia, “the deepest, darkest China”.

“Let them have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump said in an article on his Truth social platform on September 5.

Late Tuesday, Trump welcomed commercial negotiations with India, saying that he was convinced that any problem could be successfully solved.

“I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America continue negotiations to fight against trade barriers between our two nations,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social.

“I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two big countries!”

Trump struck India with prices up to 50% on August 27, after having imposed an additional 25% rate on the country linked to its Russian oil purchases, which help Moscow pay his war in Ukraine.

Trump had already put a 25% price on India on the commercial barriers that American companies face.

Trump said last week, India had proposed to reduce its prices on US imports to zero, but he did not develop.

Modi, in response to Trump's message, Modi sent an equally warm greeting.

“India and the United States are close friends and natural partners,” said Modi in an article on X, to which he attached Trump's message.

“I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to the unlimited unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I also can't wait to speak with President Trump. We will work together to ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for our two.”

Trump's shock at 50% of India prices had raised questions about the future of their relationships. The links have been strengthened in recent years, India being more and more considered an important partner in the event of confrontation between the United States and China.

India has said it would continue to buy Russian oil.

In a particularly frank message at the beginning of August, Trump said that he did not care about the “dead” economy of India.

The two leaders also had a disagreement on Trump's assertion that he ended a war between India and Pakistan in May. New Delhi said that Trump's intervention had nothing to do with the end of hostilities.

On September 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Modi at a summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization in China.

The three leaders warmly spoke of relations between their countries, which all disagree with the United States on mainly centered issues on the Russian war against Ukraine and trade.

President Donald Trump in an article on TRUTH Social on September 1, said about India: “They now proposed to cut their prices to nothing, but it is done late. They should have done it years ago. Just a few simple facts for people to think !!!”

No date has been announced for new commercial negotiations, or for a meeting between the two leaders, although the two said that talks will be held soon.