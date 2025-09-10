



Trump took Trump the columnist Maggie Haberman to pursue: if Trump did not sign the birthday card or other documents published by Jeffrey Epsteins Estate, the journalist asked in a calm but insistent tone, what is the theory of work for why he is in there?

The president has one of the most famous signatures in the world, Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary of the White House, replied on Tuesday. The president did not write this letter. He did not sign these documents.

Leavitt will have to do better than that. The typed message inserted in the sketched out of a naked woman resembles convincing evidence of a close relationship and Laddish between the American president and the most notorious pedophile sexual trafficker.

The Tuesday Pressure Point at the White House was the last demonstration of how Epstein files are the scandal that refuses to die. Leavitt threw Roman candles, Catherine wheels and smoke bombs in the air in the hope of distracting journalists. But she could not cancel the tenacious suspicion that Donald Trump has something to hide.

Typically full of brilliance and boastful, the White House rushes this time because Trump behaves so out of character. For years, he reversed the game book of politicians by saying the calm part aloud and by displaying a fault in public. When, in a 2016 presidential debate, Hillary Clinton accused her of dodging taxes, Trump replied: it makes me intelligent.

But now he acts like the thing he has always despised: a typical politician. Watergate was deadly in Richard Nixon due to concealment and journalists collapsing to collect valuable information. British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner spent more than a year repelling control of the right-wing press of her finances before being forced to leave last week on an underpaid tax on an apartment.

The trump of yesteryear would have done the opposite and published all Epstein files, as he promised during the electoral campaign, even if they were personally incriminating. Better to make it blurred, lie on this subject and deploy a little work than to prolong the stench of secrecy.

Instead, he reprimanded journalists to harass on the subject. Tuesday, the man who usually has a comment on everything that said NBC News: I don't comment on something that is a dead problem.

He also made coarse efforts to erase his name. He became the first president in practice to continue a media for defamation when he brought legal action against Rupert Murdochs Wall Street Journal for $ 10 billion on each of the two counts to report the existence of the book and the birthday letter. If the case continues, newspaper lawyers would most likely have the opportunity to deposit Trump about his relationship with Epstein.

In July, the Trumps Ministry of Justice interviewed the Epstein partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who served a 20 -year prison sentence for recruitment of minor girls for the financier. The department then published a transcription and an audio recording of the interview, in which Maxwell says that Trump was never inappropriate with anyone. She was then transferred from a prison in Florida to a more comfortable establishment with minimum safety in Texas.

The line that leaves the pugnacious team to prevail over an unknown territory. When the 2003 anniversary letter was published by the Democrats of Congress, the deputy chief of staff of the White House, Taylor Budowich, published various photos on X of Trumps signature over the years and wrote: It is not his signature not convincing anyone.

During the Tuesday briefing, Leavitt offered a similar defense, which implies that a cunning time traveler had to jump 22 years old to plant Trump's signature in the documents so that they can try to explode his future presidency.

But she also insisted: I did not say that the documents are a hoax. I said that the whole account surrounding Jeffrey Epstein at the moment which absorbs many liberal cable channels on television is a hoax that is perpetuated by opportunistic democrats.

Pressed on what she meant by Canular, the press secretary argued: the hoax is the Democrats who claim to worry about the victims of the crime while they do not care about the victims of the crime.

It will not wash this time because the Democrats feel blood, because the own supporters of Trumps remain obsessed and because the presidents refuse to release Epstein files only add to the plot. Trumps The response to scandal is very non-Trumpian. Nothing could do more to feed speculation that something really devastating is contained in their pages.

