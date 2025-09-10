On September 3, before the friendly parade in Béijing, Chinese President Xijinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin, both taken by saying to talk about micro onhot by discussing how modern technology could prolong human life. Earlier, people rarely lived at 70, but these days, at 70, you are still Achild, Xisaid via Atranslotor. Putin replied: With the development of biotechnology, human organs can be transplanted in particular and people can live more and more young, and even reach immortality. The predictions are, this century, a thesis to live also at 150, added Xithen. Meduza examined the sources that the two leaders could have shown on their statements and why their words cause skepticism.

The magic number

According to consultation forecasts, people could live at 150 years old, Xijinping noted that Tovladimir Putin Inantetchange caught the onahot microphone during the Beijing military parade last week. XIS NOTIK can actually be for example: either Asanod to the existence of such that provides from Orasaclaim that people could really live at 150. The first certainly corrects these predictions of exists.

Aslongevity climbed in the 20th century, predict that people would one day live at 100, 150, 200 and other treated round numbers began to appear regularly, sometimes even scientists.

In 2000, for example, American biologist Steven Austad foreseen That many children born at the start of the new millennium would live Tosee in the year 2150. His forecasts sparked an Asharp debate with demographer Jay Olshansky, who rejected the idea.

The two men formalized their disagreement with Abet. The loser (or, more specifically, his heirs, because no hopes Tosurvive until 2150) would pay $ 150 to the winner. In 2016, they collected the issues at $ 600 and invested in the money inaf. Given the growth of the stock market markets, Nature estimated That the value of funds could reach hundreds of millions of drolles when the bet is set up. There is of course only one way not to take out the winner and how much money they will really receive, but it will take more than Actury.

This bet embodied fierce debates around the extension of radical life, with its explicit reference of 150 years. But it was hardly the first or the last genre. Today, however, if you are looking for the origins of such forecasts, you are more likely toland not on the quarrel of Olshanskys, but the ONA2021 study published InNature communications. The newspaper was chosen from one hundred and a hundred points, including popular science Magazines. Itnow appears Inwikipedia Inputs and even official documents. His reasonable heap which refers to Tothis research.

Its authors Think of Sotoo. The study came from ATEAM, scientists of origin from Russia, the Lyssician Peter Fedichev, Figure Afamiliar among Russian lovers in life. In collaboration with colleagues, HECO founded HECO of the Singapore startup, which describes its mission, the failure and engineering drugs of the asasysasysasysysysysys and targeting underlying physics of itself.

In their Nature communications Paper, the team has framed the aging precisely in this Asabrime way in the body operating asasystem. This description may seem abstract, but the study pointed out a boost toaconcrete: 150 years, that the authors designate the absolute limit of human life. The article in fact defined the range at 120 to 150 years, but in media coverage, this detail has disappeared, leaving only the upper limit.

The essence of the article Isdifficulet Tosummarize without losing nuances, but ingenious, the researchers treated the process of acorched asastatistic process borrowed from thermodynamics, their inner domain. In this model, the body is a stressful trunk of stressors, such as asinfections, injuries and internal diseases. The counter-regulating body, restoring itself, restores the normal basic state. For ATIME, ITSUCCEEDS. But the article says that recovery becomes slower over time until the system can ultimately stabilize and collapse.

This point on the surface point, according to the authors, defines the limit of human life somewhere between 120 and 150 years. Their estimate was based on two data sets, both from external sources. A set included the results of the blood tests of the British Biobank project; The other, data from the fitness tracker of approximately 2,000 people gathered an unsuccessful study. Fedichev and his co-authors did not collect the data themselves orexamines which caused changes in the readings of the participants. They simply analyzed how, and at what speed, the bodies have returned the state of Torturn Orfail.

The document did not propose orclaim means of life that people could, by living in 1550. What it is said is that each organization has Alimit Roofs Resilience. And in their conclusions, the authors argued that the medical development today on specific diseases will not provide an increase in inhuman lifespan. In other words, they argue that resources should oppose individual diseases but to understand and tackle the aging process itself.

Who wants to live forever? Inside the Russian authorities, plan to develop anti-aging technology even when they continue to send soldiers to die

Who wants to live forever? Inside the Russian authorities, plan to develop anti-aging technology even when they continue to send soldiers to die

Organs and immortality

In the same time, Putin has raised an aspecific idea to prolong human life: with the development of biotechnology, human organs can be transplanted particularly and people can live more and more young, and even reach immortality.

Organ and fabric transplants prolong the lives of individual patients and, namely, can affect average life expectancy. It is also undeniable that biotechnology has the potential of the toradic change access totransplantation. And this does not only mean growth organs of organs of organs of specially designed (For exampleGenetically modified pigs), but also cell therapies transplant areas rather than whole organs, such cancer of engineering tofight.

But the hope that transplantation could allow people to tolerate at 1550 to confront abasseical statistical reality: the inchartes, the main causes of death after 65 years are Cardiovascular (35%) and cancer disease (21%). For any significant part of the people of Toreach 150, cancer and heart disease would have been eliminated in Bobe.

His future in Toimagine quite easy in the Toimagine in which Aheart, Oranother Organ, becomes Akind who has intruders cultivated and replaced several times during the life of the Aersons. But her much more difficult toimagine replacing the vascular system that is riddled with deadly plates.

And it is even more difficult to know how transplantation could cure cancer. At least in the past three decades, the world (especially the United States and Europe) has spent immense resources in the development of therapies against cancer. Enormous progress has been do Compared to the mid -1980s, but it is still far from defeating cancer.

In the end, all otherwise convincing arguments for organ transplants with a considerable impact on life expectancy are overshadowed by reality that neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimers and Parkinsons remain among the main causes of insonging death. Despite huge investments in research, Neither However, to-tootha-tootable. It is difficult to make toimagine how organ transplants could help with these diseases or diseases of the nervous system.

Our only hope isyou.support MEDUZABE before it is too late.