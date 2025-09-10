The Habby Travel Association of the Hajj Ministry of Religion before Jokowi met Raja Salman





The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) revealed the role of the Hajj Organizer Travel Association in the case of corruption of the Hajj quota in the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag). The theater (actor) of the deputy and the execution of KPK, Asep Guntur Rahayu, said that the association put pressure on the Ministry of Religion when they discovered that the president at the time, Joko Widodo, would visit the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

Visit of President Jokowi to the King Salman To obtain an additional 2024 quota Hajj. “That in early 2023 or at the end of 2023, they were obtained, after the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia in Saudi Arabia, he was one of them to obtain an additional 20,000 HAJJ quota. Then they had led these lobbies,” said KPK Red and White, South Jakarta on Tuesday evening, 2025.

He explained that the owners of the Hajj travel agency who were members of the association contacted the Ministry of Religion to organize the way so that the special quota entered has become larger. In the process, the Ministry of Religion has published a decree (SK) concerning the distribution of the additional Hajj quota at 50% for the ordinary Hajj and 50% for the special Hajj.

ASEP assessed that the law has deviated from law number 8 of 2018 concerning the implementation of Hajj and Omra. Because, on the basis of the decree, the quota of additional pilgrims was distributed to the association, then transmitted to the organization of organization of Hajj. “The sale is not directly,” he said.

The KPK has investigated the case of an alleged praise of the HAJJ 2023-2024 quota since August 7, 2025. In this case, the KPK used article 2 paragraph (1) and / or article 3 of the law on the eradication of corruption in conjunction with article 55 paragraph (1) of the criminal code.

The KPK also confiscated a number of assets and money, including 1.6 million US dollars, four cars and five fields of land and buildings. Budi said that this confiscation came from a search by KPK investigators in several places, as in the office of the Ministry of Religion, private houses of several parties, as well as the Hajj and Omra travel agencies.

In this case, the KPK estimated that the losses suffered by the State reached RP 1 Billion. This estimate is based on the initial calculation carried out by the interconfessional institution.

Despite this, the KPK has always asked the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) to calculate the total loss of the state of the alleged corruption of the Hajj quota. This method is important for the interfaith institution to find concrete figures on losses of state in the case of corruption of the Hajj quota.

The KPK also prevented up to three people from traveling abroad, namely the former Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, former special staff of the Yaqut era, Ishfah Abidzal Aziz, as well as the owner of the travel agent of the Hajj group and Umrah Maktour, Fuad Hasyhur. This prohibition effort is due to the fact that the information of the three is very necessary for KPK investigators in the investigation of this case.

Choice of the publisher: four groups of the murder of the head of the BRI branch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/asosiasi-travel-haji-lobi-kemenag-sebelum-jokowi-bertemu-raja-salman-2068329 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos