



Prime Minister Narendra Modi described India and the United States as close friends and natural partners before his talks with Donald Trump. Modi has expressed his confidence that commercial discussions will progress positively despite the current tariff dispute.France has been struck by new disorders with more than 200 arrests, disturbed public transport and a bus on fire. The demonstrations have created what officials call an insurrection climate, which raises security problems nationwide.Tensions in Europe are rising after Poland said it had shot down several Russian drones. NATO has raised alarms on climbing, the members who looked at Moscows are traveling closely. Here are the first five stories of the evening:

PM Modi calls us a close friend, a natural partnerPrime Minister Narendra Modi responded to US President Donald Trumps positive comments on current trade negotiations, saying: India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Trump had previously declared that he was looking forward to a successful conclusion. Read the full storyFrance shaken by violent demonstrations and arrestsMore than 200 people were arrested in France while the demonstrations became violent, with blocked trains and a bus on fire. The authorities warned against an insurrection climate while the disorders have spread to several cities. Read the full storyNATO alarm after Russian drones shot PolandPoland has announced that it had shot down several Russian drones, triggering urgent discussions within NATO. The Alliance expressed concern about the worsening of the aggression in Eastern Europe. Read the full storyThe detainees escape Kathmandu prison in the midst of the troubles in NepalIn Nepal, dozens of detainees fled a prison from Kathmandu during the troubles, some later captured near the Indian border. The Nepalese army was deployed in and around the prison to prevent a new escalation, while the police find it difficult to maintain control of the capital. Read the full storyKarisma Kapoors Kids in RS 1,900 Core Estate RowThe High Court of Delhi revealed that the children of Karisma Kapoors hold assets worth 1,900 beliefs. The disclosure occurs during a family quarrel of 30,000 beliefs involving Sunjay Kapur and Priya Kapur. Read the full story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/evening-news-brief-pm-modi-calls-us-natural-partner-france-rocked-by-violent-protests-read-this-and-more/articleshow/123809212.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

