The Islamist student wing sweeps the polls from the University of Dhaka, BNP alleys “manipulation”





The Jamaat-E-Islami student wing swept away the elections of the Dhaka University Student Union, the results of which were declared on Wednesday September 10, 2025), the first victory of this type for a group of Islamist students since the independence of Bangladesh in 1971.

The student front of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zias Bangladesh National Party (BNP) rejected the results, alleging the planned manipulation and qualified for stuffing.

Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS) supported by Jamaat won nine of the 12 Dhaka University Study Union (Ducsu) posts, whose elections took place on Tuesday.

University authorities have declared the candidate of ICS Sadik Qayem as vice-president and SM Farhad as secretary general. The post of presidents remains reserved for the vice-chancellor of universities.

Observers say it was the first time since 1971 that a group of Islamist students has won university elections in Bangladesh.

Qayem collected 1,442 votes against 5,708 guarantees by the candidate of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), while Farhad won the post of secretary general with 10,794 votes, beating JCDS Tanvir Bari, who received 5,283.

JCD supported by BNP rejected the results.

“We have assumed the results of the manipulation scheduled since Tuesday afternoon. Put the figures as you wish. We have rejected the farce, wrote the candidate vice-president of the JCDS, Mohammad Abidul Islam, on Facebook.

Students against discrimination (SAD), who have led the movement of the past few years which overthrew the Sheikh Hasinas Awami government and paved the way for the interim administration of Muhammad Yunus of Muhammad Yunus, did not have an impact in the internal divisions.

The sad candidate Abdul Qauder accused the university of bias, alleging that the CIs “manipulated the results of the interior of the voting centers”, while JCD worked on “the outside”.

Sad's former spokesperson Umama Fatema, who left the group citing corruption among its leaders, also boycotted the polls after participating in the independent students' panel.

She announced her removal of the race in an article on Facebook before dawn, saying: boycotting! Boycott! Abandon Dukesu. However, the chief return, Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin, described the polls as a model, saying that we promised to deliver, and we held this promise. Whenever the nation falls in crisis, the Dhaka University opens the way, he said.

The leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Hasnat Abdullah, said that the results would shape the Bangladesh's political future, urging all parties to respect the result.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), an emanation of the sad, is considered sympathetic to Yunus.

According to university authorities, he witnessed 78% of electoral participation and was largely peaceful, although spoiled by allegations of irregularities and prejudices.

The vote started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and ended at 4 p.m. peacefully. The tensions went up after the counting began on Tuesday evening, the ICS took a prerequisite.

The interim government had dissolved the Awami League of League, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the brand a “terrorist organization”.

Although the BNP has become the only major party in the absence of the Awami leagues, Jamaat-E-Islami seems to have consolidated its political influence, its militant students being credited for their role in the uprising of recent years in July, observers said.

Posted – September 10, 2025 09:27 PM is

