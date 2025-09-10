Malaysia has undertaken to hire Muslim leaders via the OIC to condemn the attack on Israel, explains PM





Putrajaya, on September 10, Malaysia is ready to hire Islamic world leaders by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OCI) to strongly condemn the Israel degenerating violence and human rights violations, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He said he would personally take the initiative to contact several key Muslim leaders, including the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which concerns the issue. If necessary, I will contact the Emir of Qatar, President Erdogan, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and other Muslim leaders, because the conduct of Israel has gone far beyond the limits of decency, Anwar told journalists after having worked today the 9th international conference on social sciences and human sciences (ICOSH 2025). His remarks are involved in the wake of the last air strike of Israels in Doha, Qatar, which would have targeted a meeting of Hamas political leaders discussing a cease-fire proposal supported by the United States for Gaza. The strike, which took place in the Leqtaifiya district and which would have involved about fifteen Israeli fighter planes, killed six people, including the son of the senior Hamas, Khalil al-Hayya, his office director and a Qatari security officer. The best leaders in Hamas would have survived the attack. ICOSH 2025 has the theme of human relations in the era of artificial intelligence and technology and focuses on various disciplines, including social work, psychology, linguistics, literature, communication, security, culture, politics, religion, digital studies and economics. Thanks to its organizer, the Faculty of Social Sciences and Human Sciences (FSSK), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) aims to strengthen collective efforts to deepen understanding, develop collaboration and strengthen answers to increasingly complex global social issues. Today, the Minister of Higher Education Datuk Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UKM, Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr. Mohamad Abd Razak, Director General of Higher Education Datuk Prof. Dr. Azlinda Azman and Fssk Dean Prof. Dr. Named Named Named Named Named Named Named

