Farewell Mar'ie Muhammad as Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati was included in the reshuffle of the red and white cabinet of President Prabowo suffered yesterday. Although only 10 months of service in the Prabowo government, Sri Mulyani's performance continued to carry out negative projectors. Especially with regard to the increasingly suffocating tax, causing Sri Mulyani's private house in the Bintaro issue was pillaged by the masses some time ago. Sri Mlyani's position as Minister of Finance was then replaced by Purbaya Yudhi Sadhewa.

Sri Mlyani was Minister of Finance at the Presidency Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (2005-2010), continued during the period of Joko Widodo (2014-2024). In the era of Prabowo presidency, Sri Mulyani again trusted to be the Minister of Finance, but was finally replaced in the middle of the road. The end of Sri Mulyani's progress was somewhat disappointing because he did not have time to finish his retirement brilliantly.

The atmosphere of Haru dyes the separation of Sri Mulyani to the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu). In the ranks of the Ministry of Finance, Sri Mulyani advised them to maintain integrity in the management of state finances in order to achieve social justice for the people. The song of the Kalbu language which was sung by thousands of employees of the Ministry of Finance accompanied the departure of Sri Mulyani. When he was about to say goodbye to leave the building of the Ministry of Finance, Sri Mulyani seemed to cry.

I said goodbye this morning and please now so that we are respected by our confidentiality space or my personal space as ordinary citizens, concluded Sri Mulyani in the transfer discourse of the Ministry of Finance (9/9).

The atmosphere was more or less the same in the predecessor of Sri Mulyani, namely the Minister of Finance in the Development Cabinet (19931998) Mar'ie Muhammad. In the development office VII, President Soeharto no longer included Mar'ie Muhammad. In recent years as minister, Mar'ie has started to save the way with President Soeharto. To determine the direction of economic policy, Suharto seemed to leave Mar'ie and take his own steering wheel.

Mar'ie's position as Minister of Finance was then replaced by Fuad Bawazier who previously was Director General of Taxes. When the Minister of Finance was separated, Mar'ie who was generally quite difficult seemed to shed tears. The moment of emotion occurred during the prayer reading session. However, Mar'ie's face also emitted relief. At least, he managed to finish the period of his duty as Minister of Finance. In his remarks, Mar'ie on behalf of his whole family apologized for things that were not comforting in service.

We also apologize if, by putting this task, there are things that do not like the brothers, including the movement, shut up and indifferent to journalists, said Mar'ie as indicated SoloposMarch 17, 1998.

Mar'ie's words were immediately welcomed by laughter. Nearly 70 journalists attended the event.

In front of journalists, Mar'ie is used to talking a little. He has often refused to be interviewed. In addition to himself, Mar'ie also instructed his ranks in the Ministry of Finance (Ministry of Finance) so that it is a little possible to spit votes to the press. For his attitude, Mar'ie received the title of M. indifferent by the people of the press. While being Minister of Finance, Mar'ie was also known for her simple and anti-corruption character, he was therefore nicknamed Mr. Clean.

In the transmission of the position, Mar'ie advised the entire Ministry of Finance to always help the new Minister of Finance, Fuad Bawazier. Meanwhile, Fuad Bawazier in his speech said that many things could be the example of Mar'ie Muhammad.

We know its particularities like Mr. Cool, with innocence and innocence and simplicity which can be an example for all of us, said fuad cited Solopos.

The economic crisis and political troubles have taken that two months at the VII development office. In May 1998, President Soeharto resigned. The Vice-President Habia then replaced Suharto as President of the Republic of Indonesia.

After no longer being minister, Mar'ie was offered to the Habia government to occupy the post Duta in one of the European countries. However, Mar'ie refused the offer.

I would better be in the homeland in social and political conditions which are currently turbulent, said Mar'ie as indicated Bali postSeptember 18, 1998.

The family is the main reason why Mar'ie refuses to be the ambassador. Mar'ie wants to stay close to his elderly parents, in addition to his children, he still needs attention. In addition, Mar'ie has also developed social activities through the Community Indonesian Transparency (MTI) organization.

Although the Pinangan has become the ambassador to be rejected, the habitual president then appointed Mar'ie to be adviser to the government in the economic field. According to Minister of State Akbar Tandjung, Mar'ie will strengthen the position of government councilors filled with economic experts such as Widjojo Nisastro, Ali Wardhana and Frans Seda.

He will be appointed government councilor in the economic field, strengthening the three existing, said Akbar Tandjung Dalam Bali postSeptember 22, 1998.

To his retirement, as examined by Qaris Tajudin in a biography entitled Mr. Cleat Mar'ie Muhammad: anti-corruption fighters and humanitarian activistsMar'ie is more involved in an independent institution which is a reform mission. From the Indonesian Humanitarian Committee (KKI), MTI which is the precursor of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI). Mar'ie even became president of PMI for a decade (1999,2009).

Withdrawn as a state servant, Mar'ie Muhammad has not stopped serving. In fact, more and more activities. From Ambon's humanitarian action, Aceh and other regions, helped the government improve the economy after the crisis, to encourage the birth of KPK, notes Qaris.

Despite a social activity, Mar'ie still contributes to the government. One of them became adviser to the Minister of Finance at the presidency of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. The Minister of Finance at the time was a young economist Sri Mulyani Indrawati. In Mar'ie, Sri often asked for advice and opinions to organize the Ministry of Finance. Based on the recruitment of managers at the level of the Managing Director to helpscreening Political recommendations concerning state finances.

Pak Mar'ie is a good friend, a senior who guides very, recalled Sri Mulyani in the launch of the biography of Mar'ie Muhammad in February.