Nepal in Flames, Bangladesh in Revolt, Sri Lanka in crisis: how the power of the street overturns diets | Asia

In recent years, the neighboring countries of the India have faced waves of economic and political disorders: Sri Lanka in 2022, Bangladesh in 2024 and now Nepal. The president of Sri Lankas, the president of the time, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was forced to resign in July 2022 and escape to Singapore. Later, in August 2024, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, left for India.

Now, Kp Sharma Oli has resigned from his post as Prime Minister of Nepal after the demonstrations of “Gen Z” demonstrators have become fatal. Oli resigned from his post as Prime Minister after being advised by the Nepalese army chief.

The demonstration intensified Tuesday when the demonstrators stormed the Parliament complex and having it light and targeting the houses of senior officials. The troubles followed a fatal demonstration on Monday, during which at least 19 people were killed and hundreds of injuries, thousands of people joined against the Nepals ban by more than two dozen social media applications, government corruption, economic inequality and limited employment possibilities.

From a geopolitical point of view, it is a major challenge for India to be surrounded by unstable neighbors of almost all sides – Nepal in the north, in Bangladesh in the east, in Sri Lanka to the south and in Pakistan in the North West. One after the other, these countries have faced political and economic crises in recent years. Despite this, India continued with its first neighborhood policy, offering humanitarian aid, supporting development projects, managing border problems and carefully engaging in the situation in each country.

But how did these protests resulted in the eviction of these leaders?

What happened to Sri Lanka?

In mid-2022, Sri Lanka faced one of its most serious economic crises in history. Since March, the country has been struggling with shortages of food, fuel and medication. Inflation soaked, the electricity failures were widespread and the national currency had strongly devalued.

At the helm, the powerful Rajapaksa brothers – Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister and Gotabaya Rajapaka as president. Gotabaya, who took office in 2019, had raised unprecedented executive power.

Public anger has focused on the economic mismanagement of governments, worsened by the collapse of tourism during the COVVI-19 pandemic and the 2019 Easter attacks, as well as long-standing corruption.

Daily demonstrations broke out on ethnic and social lines, with a massive camp established outside the office of the presidents of Colombo. Initially, Gotabaya resisted the calls to resign, months of sustainable protests under the songs of Gota return home. He imposed emergency states, declared fire covers and deployed troops, while the security forces used strength to remove the demonstrators.

Tensions increased in May, with around 200 people injured in Colombo after clashes between pro-government groups and demonstrators. Police deployed water cannons and tear gas and two government deputies were accused of having shot demonstrators. The houses of Mahinda and other pro-rajapaka politicians were burned.

Finally, the whole cabinet, except Gotabaya, resigned. Coalition legislators abandoning him, Gotabaya said another state of emergency. His attempts to form a government of unity failed. He then appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister, his sixth time in the role, which was considered a stabilizing figure.

In July, the demonstrators stormed the strongly guarded presidential palace. The images showed demonstrators swimming in the pool, competing through the goods of the Gotabayas and even using its bathroom. He had already canceled the residence. The demonstrators also set fire to the house of the Prime Ministers.

A few days later, Gotabaya first fled to the Maldives, then to Singapore, where he resigned. Wickremesinghe became acting president before being officially elected and in 2024, Anura Kumara Dissanayake succeeded him.

What happened in Bangladesh?

Sheikh Hasina has governed Bangladesh for almost 15 years until 2024. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the Nations, Hasina obtained his fourth consecutive mandate in January, although criticism accused him of suppressing opposition votes.

The crisis began with massive demonstrations of students against a controversial quota system which reserved 30% of government jobs for 1971 War of Independence Veterans. Although the regime was abolished in 2018, the Supreme Court restored it, which caused a generalized indicator.

Bangladesh witnessed massive demonstrations in July 2024. Thousands of students were arrested and torture and murder reports emerged. The demonstrations have turned into a national antigan movement, with calls for the resignation of Hasina.

The government has intensified repression and more than 300 people, including several police officers, would have lost their lives. The situation reached a breakdown on August 4, during a tense meeting at the official residence of the Prime Ministers.

Initially provocative, Hasina even suggested that the army would face the demonstrators. However, the army would have refused. On the morning of August 5, she was informed that the security forces could no longer control the crowd. His sister, Sheikh Rehana, urged her to resign, but Hasina delayed until her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, intervened.

Hasina resigned the same day and fled to India. The army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, confirmed his resignation and announced an interim government. The Parliament was dissolved the next day, with the winner of the Nobel Prize, Muhammad Yunus appointed to direct the administration.

At present, Hasina would be in India in a non -disclosed place.

What's going on in Nepal?

The KP Sharma Olma government in Nepal has prohibited 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Youtube, Reddit and X on September 4, citing the non-compliance of new registration and surveillance mandates. The prohibition led to national demonstrations led by generation Z and was called “Gen Z protest”.

The demonstrations became fatal on Monday, September 8, when the security forces fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas. At least 17019 people were killed and hundreds were injured, including civilians, politicians and security staff. In response to the situation, the government called an emergency firm session and revoked the ban on social media, restaurants all blocked platforms. However, the agitators continue their demonstration against corruption.

However, the lifting of the ban did not do much to facilitate public fury. The disorders quickly intensified, the demonstrators set on fire and vandalized the Prime Minister's houses, the president and the high members of the cabinet, thefts were suspended and Kathmandu was placed under curfew.

Oli, under pressure, resigned on September 9, after being indicated by the leader of the Nepalese army. The reports also go around that Oli was preparing to flee the country while violent demonstrators have established power offices and the residences of the Prime Minister, the President and other ministers.

What happened in Pakistan?

On April 10, 2022, Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistans through a motion without confidence – the first time that Prime Minister was withdrawn in this way. Shehbaz Sharif was quickly elected as his successor. Khan allegedly alleged a sustained conspiracy abroad, although the army has rejected its assertions. His supporters have launched generalized demonstrations in major cities – Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, qualifying him as a fight for freedom.

Khan, 69, was ousted after 3-1 / 2 years as chief of the country of nuclear weapons of 220 million, where the army ruled for almost half of its history of almost 75 years.

The episode has plunged Pakistan into one of its most turbulent political phases in recent years, defined by mass mobilization, conspiracy accounts and increasing concerns concerning democratic stability.

