By David Pegg and Jessica Elgot / The Guardian



Boris Johnson has won more than 5 million pounds sterling of less than two years of paid speeches after being depressed as Prime Minister, suggest that the files disclosed.

Transcriptions and routes demonstrate the nature of the globetrotter of the new life of the former prime ministers as a public speaker. He made 34 paid appearances between the departure of his duties in September 2022 and May from last year, according to a flight file.

He spoke at a conference on leadership in Delhi, a blockchain symposium in Singapore, in a series of public conferences in Lagos and at a top on green hydrogen in Abu Dhabi. Everyone won Johnson $ 350,000 (259,000).

Photo: EPA-EFE

Some speeches have been pronounced in public or have already been reported. Others, like the bizarre former ministers, turn like the title of the head of the 50th anniversary party of a boss of the German pharmaceutical company, did not do so.

The details are contained in a leak of files from his private office which were obtained by denial of distributed secrets and seen by the Guardian.

Some speeches may ask questions of conflict of potential interests. For example, it was paid US $ 250,000 to give a speech in California in May 2024 to an American investment capital, Clearlake Capital. Two years earlier, in May 2022, the government of Johnsons had authorized the sale of 2.5 billion Chelsea Football Club in, among others, Clearlake. A source from the company, however, said that the two events were entirely unrelated.

Photo: AP

Other speeches will raise delicate questions for the Prime Minister to find out if he has been ready to deal with the public to opinions or information that a former Prime Minister should generally remain confidential in exchange for money.

The public was entitled to his opinions on Barack Obama (the most inert and inverted president that Weve had had for a very, a very long time) and Vladimir Putin (like the big boy of Dickens, he wants to slide your flesh), as well as private anecdotes at the end of Queen Elizabeth II, including a time when he told him that she had advised him to talk to birds.

It is perfectly legal for former politicians to make paid speeches. Tony Blair, Theresa May and even Liz Truss all billed significant sums for paid appearances.

Congratulations on your offer

But the aspects of some of Johnsons' speeches and the size of the costs he charged will inevitably raise questions about the moral risk of former prime ministers authorized to monetize their time in power, and Johnsons relaxed the attitude towards rules or conventions.

In his appearance paid before Clearlake, for example, Johnson explicitly referred his role as governments in the sale of Chelsea FC to the company. I am proud to have played a small role in the sale of Chelsea, he said shortly after having taken the stage. Congratulations on your agreement, 2.5 billion!

From Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch forced to sell the club, he joked: we did something that we do not normally do in the United Kingdom. We have expropriated its assets.

Unlike other former recent conservative ministers who have turned to the speech circuit, Johnson is an artist effortlessly. The same combination of easy scholarship, exhausted turns and relaxed attitude towards disabled indiscretions which made him such a prosperous politician is fully exposed in transcriptions.

A session for Centerview Partners, an American investment bank, for which he was paid $ 405,000, was entitled to information on the private meetings of Johnsons with the end of the Queen, according to the files. He said that she had put it pressure during the Brexit negotiations to ensure that his horse stable could be transported in France for reproduction operations.

It was very, very important to make sure that his broodmares could go to France and meet their French boyfriend, he said, laughing at the play. It has certainly come.

He also described his last meeting with the queen two days before her death. It was such a heartbreaking thing, because I could say that she was not at all good, and she told me so much, he said.

Does not mention war

Other disclosure was more eccentric. You are the first public to hear this, Chatham House Rules, he said to an audience, referring to the agreement that listeners can use information but not reveal its source. He said that the Queen had told her that to avoid the bad luck of Magpie's observations (a traditional English superstition), you have to say hello, Mr. Magpie, it's Wednesday, November 9. And then you're ok.

But by far the strangest speech was that Johnsons turns like the main act of a 50th anniversary party in Albufeira, Portugal, for the vice-president of a German medical data company. The company seems to have no connection with Johnson or the Conservative Party, and compose it for evening entertainment explained to the room that the former Prime Minister had only been hired because the vice-president liked to speak of politics.

There is only one rule for you, said Johnsons Host as he welcomed the Prime Minister on stage. Since it is a German crowd, do not mention war.

Which? Johnson replied, before embarking on advice on life later. The reality is that you are no longer in the first flush, he started. Life may have the impression of relaxing at the top of a large alp, a jungfrau, one morning for the afternoon nuances begin to lie down.

It will not be very well before you are called to bring this last big Schuss to the chalet. The last Schuss, he said. I am afraid that the last moment could happen very suddenly, as they said of a famous skier who died not so long ago. He went down quickly at the end.

But for himself, he continued, 50 had only been the start. After years of literary mediocrity, I wrote a bestseller n ° 1. since the age of 50, I have been secretary to foreign affairs, I was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Other achievements have followed: leaving the EU, the fastest vaccination program of Europe, supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and carrying its total number of children to eight.

And if I can do it, he said to the German vice-president, you can do even more!

Johnson did not answer questions directly about his speeches. He sent an email to a statement to the Guardian, denying that his office had abused a subsidy regime to support ex-PMS public functions. The allocation of public service costs (PDCA) should not be used for private or commercial purposes.

This story is garbage. The PDCA was fully used in accordance with the rules. The Guardian should change his name to Pravda.