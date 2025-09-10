PM Modi thanks the Italian counterpart Meloni for having concluded a successful trade agreement in India-EU





Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday about the Successful Commercial Agreement of India-EU.



New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni about the successful trade agreement of India-EU during a telephone conversation. Prime Minister Modi also underlined the joint interest of India and Italy to end the Ukraine War in talks with Meloni. Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We have reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen the strategic partnership of India-Italie and shared the interest of putting an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. A thanked Prime Minister Meloni for the proactive support of Italys for having concluded an India-Ue Mutually beneficial trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative, PM Modi has published on X. Bilateral and geopolitical problems in the home According to the MEA declaration, the two leaders also examined the progress of bilateral relations between India and Italy. The leaders have positively examined and evaluated developments in bilateral strategic partnership in all sectors such as investment, defense, security, space, science and technology, education, links and the fight against terrorism of people. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the partnership, in accordance with the 2025-29 joint strategic action plan, the press release said. Prime Minister Meloni underlined the support of Italy to the success of the IA Impact summit, which India will host in 2026. Prime Minister Meloni reiterated the Italies a strong support for the conclusion of an Indian-EU-EU COMMUNITY free trade agreement at the earliest, and for the success of the IA Impact summit which will be organized by India in 2026. Managers have also agreed to take measures to promote connectivity under the initiative of the Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) in Europe in the Middle East in India Added. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact to continue to strengthen their cooperation. Meeting of changes to the G7 summit Prime Minister Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit in Canada in June. During interaction, Meloni complimented PM Modi. We heard him say Prime Minister Moda that he was “the best” and that she was trying to be like him. The two leaders also went to X to share an article on their meeting. “India friendship with Italy will continue to become stronger, which will greatly benefit our people!” PM modified published.

