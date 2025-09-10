Hegseth holds the first call with Chinese counterpart in the middle of tensions





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! The secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, held his first call with his Chinese counterpart, Adm. Dong Jun, on September 9, in a conversation that occurs while Beijing deepens the links with Moscow and Pyongyang while presenting its own military power. Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said Hegseth “has relayed that the United States had vital interests in Asia-Pacific, priority theater and will resolutely protect these interests.” “Hegseth clearly said that the United States is not looking for conflict with China and does not continue to change the regime or the strangulation of the RPC.” Parnell said that the call, which occurred on Tuesday but was made public on Wednesday, was “frank and constructive” and that the defense leaders agreed to continue the discussions. Xi Jinping is “unstoppable” porcelain while Trump accuses Beijing to conspire against us Fox News Digital contacted the Chinese embassy to comment on the call. Last week, China organized a military parade where President Xi Jinping presented its regional alliances in public appearances with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the time, XI was referring to his ambitions to Taiwan, saying that the Liberation Army of Peoples (PLA) “would resolutely protect national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity”. XI has several times set 2027, the 100th anniversary of the APL, as a deadline for military modernization, a calendar that US officials warn could coincide with the preparations for a Invasion of Taiwan. During the parade, China presented its full nuclear triad, its hypersonic missiles and its new stealth drones. 3 new Chinese weapons highlighted during the military parade watched by Putin, Kim The show of force occurred two months after the United States organized its own military parade to coincide with the 250th anniversary of Armys. In recent years, Beijing has deepened its security partnerships with Pyongyang and Moscow through transfers of weapons and exchanges of military technologies. Click here to obtain the Fox News app The United States has accused Northern Korea of ​​providing ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine, while Chinese companies were sanctioned for helping the Western export controls of the Russia skirt. President Donald Trump, however, suggested that he could meet Xi in the future when commercial negotiations are trying.

