Trump has prevented the nourished governor Lisa Cook for the moment





Lisa Cook is taking the oath of office to serve as a member of the Federal Reserve System Governors at a ceremony in the Building William McChesney Martin Jr. from the Federal Reserve on May 23, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer | Getty images

On Tuesday evening, a judge prevented President Donald Trump from dismissing the governor of the Federal Reserve Lisa Cook while a legal action contesting his dismissal continues.

“The public interest of the independence of the federal reserve weighs in favor of the reintegration of cook,” wrote Jia Cobb, judge of the American district court, granting Cook a preliminary injunction prohibiting his dismissal.

COBB said that “Cook made a solid demonstration that his alleged dismissal had been made in violation of the provision” for the cause “of the law of the federal reserve”.

“The highest reading” of this provision has a legal cause to have the Fed Goveroris limited to actions related to their “behavior office”, wrote the judge in a notice in the American district court of Washington, DC

“” For the cause “, therefore does not plan to remove an individual only for a driving that occurred before starting in power,” wrote Cobb.

The judge referred to allegations of mortgage fraud by Cook that Trump quoted for dismissed him.

Cook, who denies any reprehensible act, is the first governor nourished to the black woman.

The Supreme Court should have the last word in the case, which implies the very first effort of a president to dismiss a governor of the Fed for alleged cause.

COBB's decision means that Cook will participate in the next Fed meeting, which begins on September 16. The central bank is expected to reduce its loan rate of the day the next day at this two -day meeting.

Trump said on August 25 that he deleted Cook due to the suggestions from the Federal Housing Financing Agency, Bill Pulte, that she had committed mortgage fraud in the signing of documents for two properties she owns.

Cook signed these documents before joining the Fed.

Trump's attempt to withdraw Cook came after months to put it without success to the Fed and his chair, Jerome Powell, to reduce interest rates. Trump has seriously planned to dismiss Powell during the summer.

If Cook is deleted, Trump will be able to appoint his successor, which means that a majority of the seven Fed governors would be his candidates.

On Wednesday, the senatoric banking committee should vote on the appointment of Trump on Stephen Miran, president of the Council of Economic Councilors, to the Fed Board of Directors. Miran would succeed Adriana Kugler, whose resignation in August was a surprise.

The COBB order enjoined Powell on Tuesday and the Fed Governors' Council “to” withdraw Cook due to Trump's order.

“Today's decision recognizes and reaffirms the importance of safeguarding the independence of the federal reserve against illegal political interference,” said Cook's lawyers, Abbe Lowell and Norm Eisen, in a statement.

“Allowing the president to illegally withdraw the governor Cook on baseless and vague allegations would endanger the stability of our financial system and undermine the rule of law,” said Lowell.

“Governor Cook will continue to exercise his duties under oath as governor of the board of directors confirmed by the Senate.”

The White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement, “President Trump legally withdrew Lisa Cook due to credible mortgage allegations of his very sensitive position, supervising the financial institutions of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors”.

“This decision will not be the last word to say, and the Trump administration will continue to work to restore responsibility and trust in the Fed,” said Desai.

A spokesperson for the Federal Reserve refused to comment on the decision.

Lowell, during a judicial hearing of August 29 in the case, made fun of the idea that Trump had a legal cause to end it.

“You cannot have the crazy midnight tweets of the director Pulte being the cause,” Lowell told Cobb during this audience.

Christina Wilkie and Jeff Cox of CNBC contributed to this story.

