Pending the management of the budgetary policy of the Minister of Finance Purbaya





President PRABOWO SUBIANTO announced a very important change in the position of the Treasurer of the State, on Monday, September 8, 2025. Now, the position of Sri Mulyani Indrawati as Minister of Finance (Menkeu) was replaced by Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa. Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa is an economist who is chairman of the council

Commissioner of the couple Insurance Corporation (LPS). Purbaya also held the post of deputy for maritime maritime and energy coordination at the maritime ministry and the coordination of investments. Purbaya was also special staff in the ministry's economic sector who was then led by Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan to the Special Economy Staff of the Coordinated Ministry of Policy, Law and Security. Electric engineering graduates at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) and Master of Science (MSC) and doctorate in the economy of the Purdue University, in the United States, are confident to fill the seats left by Sri Mulyani after 14 years as Minister of Finance in three presidential periods, namely Susilo Bambang Subsian (Sby), Joko Widodo and Prabowo. After being inaugurated, President Prabowo Suubianto, Purbaya, who was present at the transfer ceremony of the Ministry of Finance, said that his commitment to continue and strengthen the Indonesian tax foundation which had been built by its predecessor, Sri Mlyani. Purbaya stressed that he would work hard and ask for the support of all parties. “Usually, when the ugliness of the new chef, the old one is ransacked, for again, because I want to make a new step. I will not be like that,” he said. Purbaya realized that many parties doubted their ability to manage the national economy. He immediately showed his teeth mentioning his experiences in the era of President Sby in Joko Widodo. Purbaya also promises the Indonesian economy to grow 6? LAM in the near future. Is it even optimistic that economic growth can reach number 8? LAM 2-3 years in the future. “Before being here in KSP, when my cochem next to Jokowi helped manage the exercise if I said that I had not experienced badly. I was helping Sby at that time,” he said. Even after having attended his first working meeting with Commission XI of the House of Representatives, Purbaya said that she was planning to include funds of 200 Billions of RP to the banking system to accelerate economic recovery. This step is its commitment to relaunch two economic machines, namely tax and

monetary. “I see that the Ministry of Finance can play a role therein by moving part of the money that has been in most central banks. There are 430 rumors of rupees, I move it to the banking system of 200 billions of rupees. We spread in the system so that money can grow and the economy can work again,” he said. Economist Josua Pardede assessed that the supply of funds of 200 Billions of RP to the banking system was a form of liquidity. Liquidity itself is important for the financial sector, in particular the bank. However, the government should also pay attention to demand or economic activity. Because without public activities and activities of the manufacturing industry and investment initiatives, liquidity will not work effectively and will have an impact on the real economy. “What worries me is the addition of liquidity in the bank.

