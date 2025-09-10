Politics
The leak exhibits the Boss of Washington Post Will Lewiss as a secret advisor by Boris Johnson while PM | Boris Johnson
The publisher of the Washington Post, Will Lewis, faces new questions about his independence after a cache of disclosed files revealed that he had provided important support to Boris Johnson as a secret political advisor when Johnson was Prime Minister.
The files highlight the way in which the executive of the media, which at the time was vice-president of the Associated Press news agency, worked behind the scenes with Johnson because his Prime Minister was engulfed by a series of scandals.
Lewiss meetings with Johnson, which took place over a period of six months in 2022, were not disclosed in official transparency files, in an apparent violation of government rules.
In July 2022, on the eve of Johnsons announced that he would resign from the government, Lewis spent the day at 10 Downing Street and worked closely with Johnson and his advisers.
Lewis seems to have arrived early in the morning, at 7:50 am, and participated in at least six meetings during the day, including a rally of johnsons aid to prepare it for the questions of the Prime Ministers (PMQ) in the House of Commons.
During the meetings, which extended in the evening, Lewis seems to have participated in rallies of political allies closest to Johnsons, including several deputies and a superior minister, while the Prime Minister underwent intense pressure to resign.
The details of Lewiss's support for the support of Johnson are revealed in the official government's newspapers which provide a minute file per minute of the activities of the Prime Ministers. The newspapers are marked official sensitive.
The records are contained in the Boris files, a cache of documents obtained by Denial of distributed secretsAn American non -profit organization that archives data leaks, and seen by the Guardian.
According to the files, Lewis spoke or met the Prime Minister at least 11 times between February and July 2022. In total, Lewis seems to have provided Johnson at least 15 hours of political council during this period.
The exhibition of meetings raises questions to Lewis on his proximity to political power and if his role as adviser a British Prime Minister in service constituted a conflict of interest with his role at AP.
He also highlights Lewiss's relationship with Johnson, who appointed the media executive for chivalry for the political and public function after leaving his functions.
Lewis was editor -in -chief of the Daily Telegraph in the 2000s when Johnson was a columnist for the newspaper. Lewis then spent a decade in the companies controlled by Rupert Murdoch, including newspapers in the group of news based in the United Kingdom (NGN) when he treated allegations of past telephone hacking.
His mandate at the Washington Post was mired in the controversy after allegations recently emerged in the legal proceedings that he was involved in an NGN effort to actively frustrate a police investigation on telephone hacking. Lewis and NGN strongly denied allegations.
A source close to Lewis said he had been transparent about his personal relationship with Johnson.
An AP spokesperson said that his members of the board of directors had assumed surveillance of the APS executive management and had no involvement in his journalism. The administrators of the board of directors occupy a wide range of roles outside the AP, they said.
A source from the Office Cabinet said it was Johnsons' responsibility to report on its meetings. The former Prime Minister did not respond to a request for comments.
Frequent visitor
It has already been reported that Lewis provided informal advice to Johnson. The Guardian reported last year that he would have advised Johnson to clean up the telephone data relating to the brilliant scandal of the COVVI-19 rules known as the Partygate.
Under ministerial rules, Johnson would have disclosed any meeting held with a senior media executive, but Lewis does not appear in the transparency files of the public.
The omission noted that the extent of Lewiss's participation to shape Johnsons' response to a series of rolling scandals that would end his mandate as Prime Minister was unknown so far.
According to newspapers, disclosed by minute by minute, Lewis was a frequent visitor to Downing Street and Checkers, the official residence of the official Prime Ministers, while Johnson was fighting in vain to save his Prime Minister in 2022.
Lewis appears for the first time in the newspapers on February 2 when he joined a call with Johnson and a conservative political strategist. After four of the senior johnsons assistants left the next day, Lewis joined several meetings at Downing Street on February 4 and he seems to have spent part of the morning alone with the Prime Minister.
At the time, Johnson faced calls to resign in the midst of dissent within his own party and an extended police investigation into the parties with locking.
Johnson was able to resist pressure for several more months, but in early July, he got involved in a new scandal, causing the resignations of two of his most senior ministers.
The next day, on July 6, Lewis joined the first meeting of the Prime Ministers of the day with Ross Kempsell, then a close ally and a political fixer of Johnson.
Lewis remained from the Prime Ministers that morning. In the newspapers, officials recorded that Johnson was in office with Will Lewis (Vice-President of the Associated Press) with two loyal ministers.
Lewis attended additional meetings at Downing Street during the day when the ministers left the government of Johnsons en masse. He was also with Johnson in the evening when the Prime Minister and his advisers tried to recover his position.
On July 7, Lewis again joined Johnsons the first meeting of the day, according to the newspapers, a few hours before the Prime Minister publicly announced that he would resign. Lewis continued to advise Johnson in the following days when the government was facing a vote without confidence.
He returned to Downing Street while Johnson was preparing for his last appearance as Prime Minister in the House of Commons. For an hour in the morning of July 20, Opened officials noted, Johnson was engaged in PMQS PREP with Ross Kempsell and Will Lewis.
Additional report by Stephanie Kirchgaessner
