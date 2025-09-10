Trump on Russia foaming in NATO: let's go!





President Donald Trump reacted Wednesday with a degree of perplexity towards the incursion of the Russian drone in Poland, a member of NATO that Trump has already sworn to defend himself in the middle of increased tensions with Moscow.

What is Russia violating airspace in Poland with drones? Trump asked in a short article on Truth Social. Here we go!

The brief mention of the incident and the wave suggestion of continuous spinoffs came while US officials digestive night events when more than a dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace, stimulating a NATO response to the hunting race to shoot them down.

The incident was a striking climbing of Russia's conflicts in neighboring Ukraine, which Trump sought to finish without success. Twenty-six days after his large-scale meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, there seems to be little progress towards the end of the war.

In the midst of growing frustration with Putin, Trump said he was ready to apply new sanctions in Moscow, but has not detailed what is considering. And, so far, he has not applied new sanctions beyond an additional commercial penalty on India about his transactions with Russia.

Trump spoke Wednesday afternoon with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, according to a statement that the Polish chief published on social networks. Today's discussions have confirmed the Allied unit, he said.

Nawrocki was to discuss more quickly and an additional deployment of assets with Trump, a Polish official told CNN before the call.

Among the assets, Poland could specifically ask, there is an American patriotic battery to deploy on the Polish-Ukrainian border. The United States has redeployed the battery that had been in Rzeszw, and the one who operated on Germany, noted the official.

Poland also awaits its purchase from F-35. The first four should arrive in January, but there is hope that their delivery could be accelerated.

Poland would like to see the deployment combined with a kind of economic tools, said the manager, adding that they are impatiently waiting to discover what we are talking about here. The manager noted that the EU was ready to go with a set of additional sanctions.

Last week, Trump welcomed Nawrocki in the Oval Office, where the American chief promised his continuous support in Poland, and even said that Hed would be open to sending additional American troops to the country in the midst of questions from his commitment to an American military presence along the eastern flank of Natos.

Well put more if they wish, said Trump at this meeting. But they wanted to have a greater presence for a long time. We have some countries that no longer have them. But no, they will stay in Poland. Were very aligned with Poland.

Trump later said that the United States was with Poland all along, and we will help Poland protect itself.

What this means after the foray of the Russian drone, however, remains uncertain.

In particular, General Keith Kellogg, prevails over the special envoy for Ukraine, heard himself in Poland when the Russian drone incursion occurred, according to a familiar source with his trip. He should continue to go to Ukraine in the coming days, said another source.

The operation during the night marked the first time that shots have been fired by NATO since the start of the war in Ukraine. The Polish and Dutch jets intercepted drones, with the help of the Italian, German and Natos multinational forces, said officials.

Poland has invoked article 4 of NATO, which means that the main political decision -making body will now meet to discuss the situation and its next steps. The Polish official noted that the invocation of article 4 was only effective when he is immediately supported by deployment.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a social media statement on Wednesday he spoke with Trump on the Russian foray into Poland and the Israeli strike in Qatar on Tuesday. Together, we are able to make a decisive contribution to peace and security, said Macron.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke on Wednesday with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom, who both declared that their country was ready to provide additional aid to Poland, the Polish official said. It is not clear if it would be supplied individually or as part of a wider framework with the United States.

Before the Russian drone foray into Poland, Trump discussed new potential sanctions against Moscow on Tuesday with European officials, who visited Washington to discuss the means of increasing economic pressure on Putin to end the war.

During the meeting, Trump called on Europe to increase prices on Russian energy buyers, namely China and India up to 100%, depending on people familiar with the conversation. The meetings included managers of the White House, the State Department and the Office of the US trade representative, said the people.

Europes Top EnV, David Osullivan, was among those of Washington, and he discussed potential additional measures in Moscow with officials of the US Treasury department.

Trump said on Sunday that he was ready to apply new sanctions against Russia, adding that he was expecting to speak soon with Putin.

On Tuesday, he said that the conversation could occur this week or early next week.

This story has been updated with new reports.

CNNS Zachary Cohen and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.

