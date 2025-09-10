Politics
NOTICE The recent summit of President Donald Trump and the South Korean president Lee Jae Myung have further solidified a special relationship. This is a relationship that dates back to the Korean War, while in June 1950, North Korea invaded South Korea, wrongly thinking that the United States was not interested in defending South Korea against a north attack. The head of North Korea, Kim Il Sung, was wrong. The United States came to the defense of South Korea and after three years of bloody fighting, with tens of thousands of victims, an armistice was signed in July 1953, arresting fighting but war continued.
Given this inheritance, the Trump-Lee summit had several deliverable rates, trade, investments, but what naturally attracted the most enthusiastic attention is the prospect that Mr. Trump is re-engaged with Kim Jong Un, the head of North Korea. Frankly, re-engagement with North Korea and the fact that Mr. Kim realizes that a normal relationship with the United States and, hopefully, with South Korea, is in North Korea, which should be our goal. Indeed, this would provide North Korea with international legitimacy and access to international financial institutions, and economic assistance for economic development ends. This would be the start of a new era for North Korea and the Korean peninsula.
Without a doubt, Mr. Kim had to be impressed by Chinas on September 3RD Victory day parade celebrating 80th Anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Standing next to the president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, while he and the Russian president Vladimir Putin examined the military parade exhibiting modernized soldiers China had to please Mr. Kim. The parade and the camaraderie displayed between MMS XI, Putin and Kim were exhibited so that the world could see. The 26 additional world leaders have all heard Mr. Xis veiled criticism from the United States and his statement with which the world is faced with a choice between peace and war, or dialogue or confrontation.
The meeting of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin, China, August 31, which preceded the Gala military parade in Beijing was another practical place for Mr. Xi, in the presence of Mr. Putin and Indias Narendra Modi and 20 world leaders, in order to prioritize the world South, a veiled clear criticism of the United States and its tariff policies. Mr. XI announced a fund of $ 1.3 billion for the SCO development bank and a clear message: we must continue to take a clear position against hegemonism and power policy, and practice the real multilillarAlism.
The message of China of these two major events – the SCO Summit and Military Parade – in a week was that China is a world power and that Mr. XI is another world leader, for a new world order, with its own rules, independent of Western standards.
Unfortunately, the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska on August 15 was a failure. Despite the awareness of Mr. Trump, Mr. Putin continued to degenerate the bombing of Ukraine, with continuous civilian victims. Mr. Putin then went to China for the SCO summit and the 80th The anniversary military parade in Beijing to meet and confer with MMS XI, Putin, Kim and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, members of the authoritarian states axis.
Mr. Xis comments in Tianjin at the OCS summit and during the Beijing military parade was clear: a new world order which tolerates the invasion of Russia of a sovereign state, of Ukraine, despite security insurance in 1994 in Ukraine in the memorandum of Budapest, either by all countries. .
Mr. Kims' father and grandfather wanted a normal relationship with the United States, just like Mr. Kim, during his meetings with President Trump in Singapore in 2018 and Hanoi in 2019. Translections between our countries should resume as soon as possible, knowing that the future of North Korea is with a normal relationship with the United States and South Korea. Details can and will be treated.
All de facto, opinion or analysis declarations are those of the author and do not reflect the official positions or opinions of the American government. Nothing in the content should be interpreted as affirming or involving the American authentication of the information government or the approval of the authors' points of view.
This chronicle of the expert in short Cipher Joseph Detrani was published for the first time in The Washington Times.
