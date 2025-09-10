Politics
The agent does not give a deposit so as not to obtain the pilgrimage quota
KPK revealed the latest conclusions in the investigation process in the case of alleged corruption of quota distribution haji tAmbahan in 2024. The KPK suspects that special agents of the Hajj will not obtain quotas if they do not deposit money.
For more information, there are no suspects in this case even if the KPK has made its status of the investigation to the investigation. The KPK has so far prevented three people from abroad.
They are the former Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qouumas; Ex -staff yaqut, ishfah Abidal Aziz; And Maktour Boss, Fuad Hasan Masyhur. Prevention is carried out because the three in Indonesia are necessary as witnesses for the investigation into the case.
Scroll to continue with content
The presumed corruption studied by the KPK is linked to an additional distribution of 20,000 for the Hajj quota in 2024 or when Yaqut served in Menag. The additional quota was obtained by Indonesia after the President of the Republic of Indonesia at the time, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), put pressure on Saudi Arabia. The additional quota is intended to reduce the queue or the waiting period for regular Indonesian pilgrims who can reach 20 years.
Indonesia initially received a Hajj quota of 221,000 pilgrims in 2024. After being added 20,000, the total Indonesian hajj quota in 2024 was 241,000.
However, the additional quota was also divided, namely 10,000 for the ordinary hajj and 10,000 for the special Hajj. In fact, the Hajj law at that time regulated a special Hajj quota of only 8% of the total Indonesian Hajj quota. Indonesia finally used a quota of 213,320 for regular pilgrims and 27,680 for special pilgrims in 2024.
The KPK said that Yaqut’s politics had made 8,400 regular pilgrims who had aligned more than 14 years from 2024. The KPK also said that there was a first allegation of state loss of 1 RP Billion in this case.
The KPK also declared that there was an alleged flow of funds, alias the sale and purchase of the pilgrimage quota produced by the Ministry of Religion with the Hajj travel feast at that time. The amount varies from 2,600 to 7,000 USD or if it is converted around RP. 42 to rp. 113 million.
KPK suspected that there was a bad intention behind the additional quota of 50:50
The KPK suspects that there is a bad intention concerning the distribution of quotas of additional pilgrims in 2024 with a percentage of 50:50. The KPK said that the additional quota distribution had started with a meeting of the Hajj association with individuals from the Ministry of Religion.
“Then, after having followed, there was a bad intention. So not only was this distribution carried out like this, but the distribution at 50%, 50% or 10,000, 10,000, because there was indeed a communication between the parties,” the actual deputy said for the penance and the execution of the KPK Asep Guntur Rahayu at the Kpk Building, Kuningan, South Jakarta on Tuesday (9/9/9/9/1025).
“Namely the association with individuals from the Ministry of Religion, the results were therefore made at 50%, 50% have deviated from the law,” he added.
ASEP said there was money that would come from the person's travel part of the Ministry of Religion. The KPK examined several parties to explore the origin of the pilgrimage quota distribution request.
“In addition, there was money flowing from the travel party to the elements that were at the Ministry of Religion. So, like that,” he said.
Pay more on the congregation no need
The KPK also revealed that potential special pilgrims were attracted to the departure directly of the same year using an additional HAJJ quota. Originally, he said, the pilgrims paid above.
“Usually, what is offered to them so that the price increases, because they are offered to leave this year too,” said ASEP.
ASEP said special pilgrims were to line up for about 2 years and be able to leave. He said that the additional 2024 quota was even poorly used.
“There, it is therefore offered to potential pilgrims, if you want to pay a higher, you can immediately leave. It is therefore the negotiation of agents, this travel agent must increase prices. Even in the RP range. 300,000,000 to 400,000 RP for a quota,” he said.
He has not yet explained who was involved and gained profits in this case. ASEP said the KPK would in -depth investigate this case.
“Now we also know that we know that each of these levels, each of these people, then gets its own parts,” he said.
Hajj special agents have no quota if you are not going
Terabru, the KPK revealed that the travel agency had not obtained a special quota of the Hajj if it did not deposit money from the person of the Ministry of Religion. According to the KPK, this is an arbitrary act.
“Yes, the quota comes from the Ministry of Religion, the Hajj quota, therefore. So, it is the act of arbitrary which sometimes requires something outside. If it is not given, yes later, the Hajj quota cannot obtain it,” said the deputy actor of the action and execution of the KPK Asep Gunur Rahayu on Wednesday (10/9/925).
ASEP said the travel agent depended on the Ministry of Religion to obtain the Hajj quota. Including, he said. Distribution of additional HAJJ quota.
“That there are requests, which are, even outside, outside, because this agent, travel agent, in context, he really depends on the Ministry of Religion to obtain a quota, so,” he said.
The KPK said that this case had an impact on the funds for the ordinary Hajj which should be managed by the government. He said that the money that should be able to enter BPKH and managed regular Hajj grants has rather entered the travel bag because the additional quota was also divided for the special Hajj.
“The problem is that, on the quota of 20 thousand hajj, 18,400 should be managed by the government, but most of them are diverted to special paths through travel. On this path, pilgrims immediately left after paying so that money is not managed,” he said.
“Consequently, the state loses the potential benefit which should be used to close the regular subsidies of pilgrims,” he added.
Also discover the reason for the reason why the KPK has not yet established suspects in the case of corruption of the Hajj quota
Page 2 of 6
(Summer / summer)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-8106079/temuan-baru-kpk-agen-tak-beri-setoran-tak-kebagian-kuota-haji
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The chief minister of KP, Gandapur, said that the blocked passport, ready to visit Afghanistan without documents
- Poland PM: The most open conflict from World War II
- Suspicious cases of Dr. Congo Ebola have risen to 68
- Commanders vs. Packers Live Updates: NFL Thursday evening football score, prediction, opportunities and newest
- Which then comes when Trump responds to the Russian drone foray into
- The trip of the nation since the reform so far, an important phase of substantial democracy
- Political violence could devour us
- Charlie Kirk Shooting: FBI “People of Interest” image
- The Congress considers Modis's article on chief RSS a desperate offer of favorable curry
- Putin engages more aid for turkey struck by the earthquake with building materials
- The Guardian View on Boris Johnsons Post-PM Life: this is a test of public standards that Great Britain should not fail it | Editorial
- Bangladesh defeated Hong Kong, China with 7 Wickets. View videos, highlights and statistics