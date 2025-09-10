The agent does not give a deposit so as not to obtain the pilgrimage quota

Jakarta – KPK revealed the latest conclusions in the investigation process in the case of alleged corruption of quota distribution haji tAmbahan in 2024. The KPK suspects that special agents of the Hajj will not obtain quotas if they do not deposit money. For more information, there are no suspects in this case even if the KPK has made its status of the investigation to the investigation. The KPK has so far prevented three people from abroad. They are the former Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qouumas; Ex -staff yaqut, ishfah Abidal Aziz; And Maktour Boss, Fuad Hasan Masyhur. Prevention is carried out because the three in Indonesia are necessary as witnesses for the investigation into the case. Scroll to continue with content The presumed corruption studied by the KPK is linked to an additional distribution of 20,000 for the Hajj quota in 2024 or when Yaqut served in Menag. The additional quota was obtained by Indonesia after the President of the Republic of Indonesia at the time, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), put pressure on Saudi Arabia. The additional quota is intended to reduce the queue or the waiting period for regular Indonesian pilgrims who can reach 20 years. Indonesia initially received a Hajj quota of 221,000 pilgrims in 2024. After being added 20,000, the total Indonesian hajj quota in 2024 was 241,000.

However, the additional quota was also divided, namely 10,000 for the ordinary hajj and 10,000 for the special Hajj. In fact, the Hajj law at that time regulated a special Hajj quota of only 8% of the total Indonesian Hajj quota. Indonesia finally used a quota of 213,320 for regular pilgrims and 27,680 for special pilgrims in 2024. The KPK said that Yaqut’s politics had made 8,400 regular pilgrims who had aligned more than 14 years from 2024. The KPK also said that there was a first allegation of state loss of 1 RP Billion in this case. The KPK also declared that there was an alleged flow of funds, alias the sale and purchase of the pilgrimage quota produced by the Ministry of Religion with the Hajj travel feast at that time. The amount varies from 2,600 to 7,000 USD or if it is converted around RP. 42 to rp. 113 million.

KPK suspected that there was a bad intention behind the additional quota of 50:50 The KPK suspects that there is a bad intention concerning the distribution of quotas of additional pilgrims in 2024 with a percentage of 50:50. The KPK said that the additional quota distribution had started with a meeting of the Hajj association with individuals from the Ministry of Religion. “Then, after having followed, there was a bad intention. So not only was this distribution carried out like this, but the distribution at 50%, 50% or 10,000, 10,000, because there was indeed a communication between the parties,” the actual deputy said for the penance and the execution of the KPK Asep Guntur Rahayu at the Kpk Building, Kuningan, South Jakarta on Tuesday (9/9/9/9/1025). “Namely the association with individuals from the Ministry of Religion, the results were therefore made at 50%, 50% have deviated from the law,” he added. ASEP said there was money that would come from the person's travel part of the Ministry of Religion. The KPK examined several parties to explore the origin of the pilgrimage quota distribution request. “In addition, there was money flowing from the travel party to the elements that were at the Ministry of Religion. So, like that,” he said.

Pay more on the congregation no need The KPK also revealed that potential special pilgrims were attracted to the departure directly of the same year using an additional HAJJ quota. Originally, he said, the pilgrims paid above. “Usually, what is offered to them so that the price increases, because they are offered to leave this year too,” said ASEP. ASEP said special pilgrims were to line up for about 2 years and be able to leave. He said that the additional 2024 quota was even poorly used. “There, it is therefore offered to potential pilgrims, if you want to pay a higher, you can immediately leave. It is therefore the negotiation of agents, this travel agent must increase prices. Even in the RP range. 300,000,000 to 400,000 RP for a quota,” he said. He has not yet explained who was involved and gained profits in this case. ASEP said the KPK would in -depth investigate this case. “Now we also know that we know that each of these levels, each of these people, then gets its own parts,” he said.

Hajj special agents have no quota if you are not going Terabru, the KPK revealed that the travel agency had not obtained a special quota of the Hajj if it did not deposit money from the person of the Ministry of Religion. According to the KPK, this is an arbitrary act. “Yes, the quota comes from the Ministry of Religion, the Hajj quota, therefore. So, it is the act of arbitrary which sometimes requires something outside. If it is not given, yes later, the Hajj quota cannot obtain it,” said the deputy actor of the action and execution of the KPK Asep Gunur Rahayu on Wednesday (10/9/925). ASEP said the travel agent depended on the Ministry of Religion to obtain the Hajj quota. Including, he said. Distribution of additional HAJJ quota. “That there are requests, which are, even outside, outside, because this agent, travel agent, in context, he really depends on the Ministry of Religion to obtain a quota, so,” he said.

The KPK said that this case had an impact on the funds for the ordinary Hajj which should be managed by the government. He said that the money that should be able to enter BPKH and managed regular Hajj grants has rather entered the travel bag because the additional quota was also divided for the special Hajj. “The problem is that, on the quota of 20 thousand hajj, 18,400 should be managed by the government, but most of them are diverted to special paths through travel. On this path, pilgrims immediately left after paying so that money is not managed,” he said. “Consequently, the state loses the potential benefit which should be used to close the regular subsidies of pilgrims,” ​​he added. Also discover the reason for the reason why the KPK has not yet established suspects in the case of corruption of the Hajj quota







Page 2 of 6

(Summer / summer)











