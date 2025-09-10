Trump's signature under a new examination thanks to the Epstein case





The signing of an American president is one of the most powerful symbols on the planet. It can define your tax invoice, your immigration status and which obtains or not help from the greatest economy in the world.

Now, however, Donald Trumps distinctive signature is examined for a resolutely unidentified reason.

Watch: White House says that she would support an expert analysis of handwriting of the alleged Epstein card

Two documents in Jeffrey Epstein's 50th-Birthday album allegedly include Trump on a risky line of a female body and one on an Epstein image holding a novelty control bearing the name of Trump. A chamber committee published the 2003 book on Monday, some members insisting that black signatures with multiple peaks are authentically those of Trump, one of the most famous autographs in the world. The White House says that the president did not sign the letter or the check to Epstein, which was then exposed as a sex offender and died by suicide in prison in 2019.

This is not my signature, journalists told Trump outside a restaurant in Washington on Tuesday evening. And this is not the way I speak. Also on Tuesday, the president said that Epstein has a dead problem during a telephone call with NBC News.

The signatures of the birthday book count in part because they are perceived as a measure of the proximity of Trump to Epstein before the president said friendship two decades ago.

Read more: The Democrats de la Maison publish the image of the alleged birthday note Trump in Epstein

And they are part of a bipartite thrust at the congress for the release of the so-called Epstein files after years of speculation and theories of the conspiracy crammed by Trump and many of his allies. In August, the Ministry of Justice began to submit files to the Epstein sexual traffic survey to the Chamber's supervisory committee.

Signatures have history of conferred authority. But now?

According to the standards of handwritten writing scholars, determining if his truly Trump signature is difficult. According to the standards of the American political system, it is impossible. Despite the obvious resemblance to prevail over other signatures, partisan loyalty stimulates opinion.

Tamara Plakins Thornton, professor emeritus of history at the University of Buffalo and author of handwriting in America: a cultural history, said that handwritten signatures have conferred authority and authenticity by consent since the printing press increased their popularity in the 19th century.

We have a penchant for signatures as marks of the single self, said Thornton. But of course, it's a kind of Baloney if you think about it. It's been a long time since (a signature) could really give this solid proof.

Watch: The White House dodges questions about the question of whether Epstein Estate documents are hoax

Authenticity is a very difficult thing to prove, said Tyler Feldman, owner of Inscriptagraphs, a souvenir company in Las Vegas. The memories of several billion dollars, he said, revolves around the establishment of an authenticity of objects via science and contract analysis with specialists. In the era of AI and Deepfakes, there are so many fraud signatures, he added, whether it signed it or not, it is too difficult to say.

Nevertheless, signatures have great value and a long history in American folklore.

The signing pens themselves are symbols of status of presidential access, presented in lobbying and the offices of the congress around Washington as signs of Tilang. It is usual, for example, for the presidents to sign the law using several pens which they then often give to the camera, to the stakeholders in turn. The president of the time, Nancy Pelosi, did the same when she signed articles of dismissal against Trump in 2020 in what was equivalent to a flexion of power as head of a distinct and equal branch of the government.

John Hancock, one of the founders of the country, signed his name for the declaration of independence in a great and flamboyant style, better, the legend has it, so that the king of England to read without his shows. Now John Hancock is a nickname of his signature.

If this is not proof, signatures indicate obstinate political pain for Trump

Even Trump can see by experience that he cannot just order the important expanses of his own base requiring complete accounts to let him go, especially after his allies have attracted the call to publish Epstein files. He has tried several times to divert attention to other questions and shame on the weak who persist in asking questions about Epstein. Trump described the scandal as a democrat hoax that never ends and has sworn to continue the Wall Street Journal, which first revealed the letter.

Even the characterization of the hoax changed in the face of logic questions: who would have forged its signature in 2003 and why? Tuesday, the spokesperson for the White House, Karoline Leavitt, replied that everything was a democratic and media story to drag this bad story about it. She said the White House would support the analyzes of Trumps alleged signature on Epstein's album.

Read more: Who else appears in Jeffrey Epsteins 50th Birthday Book?

The republican representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who leads a bipartite push for a vote of the Chamber to force the Ministry of Justice to publish his Epstein files, played the relevance of the letters.

I think documents are a distraction, “said Massie. I think it relates to the credibility of people who try to prevent these documents from being released. His kind of indicative of things that could come out if we had to release all the files. In other words: embarrassing, but not inexpressible.

Trump understands the value of his autograph

Trump was a celebrity before being a politician, and his signature is an extension of his brand. He has liked to send notes to people for a long time, always with his thick scribble down. In December 2015, Trump was widely photographed by signing a part of a games during a rally in Manassas, Virginia, at the Rock Star Style. Smiling, she then kissed him, according to the photos of the exchange.

It includes the value of authenticity: also recently in June, Trump has repeated his long -standing allegations according to which the White House of President Joe Bid was based on an automatic to sign presidential pardons, executive decrees and other key documents, and said that doubt about their validity. Pressed by journalists, Trump acknowledged that he had no such evidence, and Biden said that such a suggestion was false.

As president, Trump maintains Sharpie markers at hand. On Sunday, when he went to the United States, he signed hats and threw them to the supporters in the crowd.

Trump also benefits from the theatricality of signing documents, a way to demonstrate the power of the presidency. He frequently invokes the press in the oval office while it ends the decrees. An assistant puts the document on the desk in front of him, Trump scribbles his signature, then holds it for the cameras.

Seriously, is it a good signature? He asked for such a session on August 25. Who can write like that? Person.

Kellman reported in London. The editors of the Associated Press Chris Megerian and Matt Brown contributed to this Washington report.

We are not going anywhere.

Defend really independent and reliable news that you can count on!

Give a donation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trumps-signature-under-new-scrutiny-thanks-to-the-epstein-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos