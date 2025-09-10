



The White House defended Donald Trumps remarks on crime statistics on Tuesday after the president seemed to minimize the incidents of domestic violence among these figures one day earlier.

On Monday, the president spoke of his federalized occupation of Washington DC with troops of the National Guard, while saying that Hed transformed the city into a safe area. During his remarks, made at the downtown Bible museum, Trump has made a side tangent on what he described as less offenses: things that take place at home, in his words.

Things that take place at home, they call crime, Trump has groaned. They will do everything they can to find something. If a man fights a little with the woman, they say, it was a crime scene.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that the president minimized the importance of continuing domestic violence during his briefing on Tuesday, but instead of returning to Trumps, the remarks insisted that her boss made a point that media members used incidents of domestic violence to distract efforts to fight against the crime of the street.

He was not referring to the crime. This is exactly the point he made, Leavitt told journalists. The president says, in fact, that these crimes will be composed and reported as a crime to undermine the great work that the federal working group does to reduce crime to Washington, DC

Open image in the gallery

Karoline Leavitt said that Donald Trump does not minimize the gravity of domestic violence when he described as thinking that takes place at home an example of a lesser offense (AP)

White Houses' last statement comes when Trump himself faced a decline in the media and residents about his notion that the Columbia district was made without crime by the deployment of troops in the streets. But Leavitts' explanations seemed to come up against what seemed to be the intention of the words of the prevail earlier when the president made a clear definition of the domestic conflict and violence for spouses, before seeming to suggest that it was not a question for the police.

Crime at DC, said Trump on Monday, was now practically nothing, adding that in crime statistics and the media had much less important things. Things that take place at home they call crime. You know; They will do everything they can to find something.

He continued: if a man fights with the woman, they say, it is a crime. See? So now I can't claim [to have reduced crime in D.C. by] 100%.

In the same remarks, Trump repeated his statement that you can walk to a restaurant in DC without fear, putting aside the fact that the pedestrian traffic of the DC restaurant has actually plunged since the deployment of troops and the federal police across the city.

Even the Bible Museum itself admitted CNN to an email that the presence suffered in the middle of the takeover, which now enters its second month.

Open image in the gallery

DC democratic del. Eleanor Holmes Norton gives a speech between President Donald Trump's threat to deploy troops from the National Guard and Federal Applications for the Application of Laws to fight crime in the streets of Chicago, Baltimore and other American cities, in Capitol on September 3 (AP)

Shawn Townsend, CEO of the Association of Metropolitan Washington Association restaurant, which represents hundreds of companies across the city and runs the DC restaurants of the popular season with local spots, called City DCS Pandemic 2.0 this week in a statement in Axios. The Covid pandemic has closed many companies permanently, and the slow return of workers to the city center was more brutal for those who survived the initial closures.

Last month, Townsends Group extended the DCS Summer 2025 restaurant Week for the first time in years as companies, because tourism and local economic activity have both decreased with troop deployments.

I have heard people who will not renew the leases or will not even consider DC, Townsend told Axios.

While companies have told media that flashy imaging and white houses rhetoric focus on the fight against crime in cities have a direct impact on their results and have contributed to an inaccurate image of urban life even under occupation, there is no sign that the Trump administration listens to business leaders in Washington DC or elsewhere. No large group of local businesses have approved the efforts of presidents at DC or its threats to extend the takeover of Baltimore, New York, Chicago or New Orleans.

And on Tuesday, only the words on the question were to insist on the fact that the murder of a Ukrainian immigrant to public transport in Charlotte, in North Carolina, justified the expansion of the campaign nationwide and to boast the last arrest numbers of administrations in the capital.

On Tuesday, Leavitt said, more than 2,177 people have been arrested in Washington DC since the start of the takeover. An analysis of the New York Times noted that this represents only a slight increase compared to the overall stop rate of the city before the occupation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/leavitt-dc-crime-domestic-violence-trump-b2823387.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

