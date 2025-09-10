US President Donald Trump urges European Union officials to slap China and India with prices up to 100% in the context of a strategy aimed at putting an end to the Russian war in Ukraine, officials.

China and India are the main Russian oil buyers who help keep the economy of Russia afloat as it continues to continue its extended invasion of Ukraine, which began in 2022.

Trump, who said he could end the war in one day on taking the presidency, has so far failed to negotiate an agreement to end the bloodshed.

The American president made the price request, which was sent by conference call, to send the EU sanctions, David O'Sullivan and to other EU officials.

The EU delegation is currently in Washington to discuss the coordination of sanctions.

An EU diplomat said the United States had indicated that it was willing to impose similar prices if the European Union was dealing with American demand.

“They say essentially: we will do it, but you have to do it with us,” The diplomat said.

The American demand, in the event of judgment, would result in a change of strategy for the EU, which preferred to isolate Russia with sanctions rather than prices.

China is firmly opposed to the United States, which applied such economic pressure, said its foreign ministry on Wednesday during a regular press briefing, adding that it also opposed the use of China in discussions on Russia.

Mr. Trumps Ask was reported for the first time by the Financial Times, with similar stories also published by the BBC, Bloomberg and The Guardian.

He has often threatened to impose prices on India and China as a punishment for their Russian gross purchases.

While Mr. Trump has increased on India prices of 25% in part because of his economic relationship with the Kremlin, he has not yet supported the most punishment options he has floated.

Sometimes he complained that Europe itself has not completely declined from Russia, which provided approximately 19% of EU gas imports last year, although the block claims to be an end to its dependence on Russian energy.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU was considering a faster elimination of Russian fossil fuels in the context of new sanctions against Moscow.

In his state speech from the Union to the European Parliament, Ms. Von Der Leyen said that the EU “plans to suppress Russian fossil fuels faster, the fleet of shadows and third countries” within the framework of the 19th package of sanctions currently in preparation.

The Kremlin said on Monday that no sanction would never force Russia to change course in the war in Ukraine.

The EU has already prohibited imports of raw maritime oil from Russia, representing more than 90% of its Russian oil imports and imposed a price ceiling on Russian oil trade.

While reports have emerged from Mr. Trumps to bring the EU to promulgate higher samples from China and India, he went to social networks and said Washington worked with New Delhi to combat commercial barriers.

He added that he was eager to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

