Assets of the Minister of Finance Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa substitute sri mulyani





Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa was officially Minister of Finance to replace Sri Mulyani Indrawati after being inaugurated by President Prabowo at the State Palace on Monday, September 8, 2025. Previously, Purbaya was chairman of the board of directors of the commissioners of the copy of Department insurance (LPS).

By making a press release at the Ministry of Finance, Purbaya said he had experience in tax management. He said he was part of reflection President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2008.

In addition, Purbaya has helped President Joko Widodo once as staff of the Personnel Office in 2015. “I always give a tax opinion to the government. Behind, unpaid,” said Purbaya at the office of the Ministry of Finance, Jakarta, on Monday, September 8, 2025.

So what is the richness and what is the fashion of Yudhi Sadewa Pulbaya? Here is the summary. Purbaya Wealth Yudhi Sadewa

On the basis of the report on the assets of the State Organizer (LKHPN) downloaded from the page of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the wealth of Purbaya in 2024 amounted to 39.2 billion RP.

Purbaya has land and construction assets with a total value of 30.5 billion RP. This asset consists of three houses in the south of Jakarta, each of which is worth 13 billion RP, 1.5 billion RPs and 16 billion RPs.

Purbaya also recorded six motorized vehicles with a total value of 3.6 billion RP. This asset consists of four cars, namely Mercedes Benz, BMW Jeep, Toyota Alphard, Peugeot Jeep and also two motorcycles, namely Yamaha Xmax BG6 in and Honda Vario 125.

In addition, the former BOS LPS also has other mobile assets worth 684 million rupees, a securities worth 220 million rupees, as well as cash and cash equivalents worth 4.2 billion rupees. Meanwhile, on the basis of LHKPN, Purbaya had no debt. Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa

Purbaya has assigned her functions as president of the LPS commissioners council since 2020. On the basis of the official LPS website, he obtained a baccalaureate from the electrical engineering department of the Bandung Institute of Technology. Purbaya also has a master's degree in science and a doctorate in economics from the Purdue, Indiana, United States.

Before entering the government, Purbaya began his career as an engineer on the ground with Schlumberger Overseas SA during the period 1989-1994. Then, in the period 2000-2005, he was main economist at Danareksa Research Institute.

He was then Managing Director of PT Danareksa Sekuritas in 2006-2008 and continued to become chief economist of the Danareksa research institute in 2005-2003. In 2013, he held the position of member of the board of directors of PT Danareksa (Persero).

Within the government, during the period 2010-2014, Purbaya had served as special staff for economic affairs coordinating the Minister of the Economy of the Ministry of Economic Affairs coordinated.

While during the period 2015-2016, he was appointed special personal person in the economic field of the Ministry of Coordination of Policy, Law and Security. Purbaya was also assistant to the coordination of maritime and energy sovereignty at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Coordination Investments during the 2018-2020 period.

Declaration of the Minister of Purbaya

