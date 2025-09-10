Donald Trump asked for the death penalty in the Iryna Zarutska case





President Donald Trump called Brown Jr. to receive the death penalty in the murder of Iryna Zarutska.

“The animal that has so violently killed the beautiful young woman from Ukraine, who came to America in search of peace and security, should receive a rapid trial '' (there is no doubt!), And has not given the death penalty,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “There can be no other option !!!”

Zarutska, a 23 -year -old Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed on a train on August 22 in Charlotte, in North Carolina. She was declared dead on the scene.

Brown, 34, was accused of murder and is detained without surety in the county of Mecklenburg.

The Ministry of Justice (DOJ) said on Tuesday that Brown was also accused of having killed on a mass transport system. The accusation brings maximum sentence to life in prison or in execution.

Decartlos Brown Jr. (left) was accused of having killed Iryna Zarutska (right). Decartlos Brown Jr. (left) was accused of having killed Iryna Zarutska (right). Police / Instagram the context

The attack raises questions about security and police levels in Charlotte. This also led some to examine Charlotte's judicial system because Brown was known to the police as having schizophrenia and had already been arrests and convictions spanning several years.

Brown had been arrested 14 times over a decade and was found guilty of crime theft, theft with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats, leading to a sentence of six years in prison in 2015 for incidents dating from 2013 and 2014.

What to know

In a previous statement, Trump had asked that Brown be “locked up” but had stopped calling the death penalty.

He posted on Truth Social Tuesday: “I saw the horrible video of a beautiful and young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious war in Ukraine, and innocently rose the metro in Charlotte, in North Carolina, where she was brutally wrapped by a mentally disturbed Lunatic.

“The author was a well-known career criminal, who had been arrested and released on bond without cash in January, a total of 14 times. What was he going on the train and walking in the streets?

Zarutska's family said in a statement in WSOC-TV: “We have a broken heart beyond the words. Iryna came here to find peace and security, and instead, his life was stolen in the most horrible way. No family should have to go through this.”

What people say

The American prosecutor General Pam Bondi, on X Tuesday: “Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream – his horrible murder is the direct result of the failed crime policies that put criminals before innocent.

“I directed my lawyers to continue the federal government Decartlos Brown Jr., a violent violent offender with a story of violent crime, for murder. We will ask for the maximum sentence for this unforgivable crime, and he will never see the light of day as a free man.”

