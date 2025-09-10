Jokowi volunteer lovers: Prabowo asks Gibran five times that have become vice-president





Jakarta, inews.id -Jokowi Lovers Volunteers, Krisyanto Yen Oni said that President Prabowo Suubianto asked Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become a vice-presidential candidate (vice-president) his partner five times. This was transmitted to the popular program with a people expressed at Inews TV on Wednesday (10/9/2025). Initially, he responded to the declaration of the socio-political analyst of the UNJ, Ubedilah Badrun, who considered the Indonesian people as damaged in the 7th presidential time Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Regarding democracy, you (Ubeedilah Badrun) said that I am not mistaken, our democracy is bad even at the end of Mr. Jokowi exacerbated by giving a red carpet for his son,” said Krisyanto. What Ubedilah said was a hallucination. Because according to him during the electoral fighter (pupils), it was Prabowo who hoped that Gibran would be willing to be his partner. He said Prabowo up to five times asked Gibran to become. Until Jokowi invited Prabowo to meet Gibran to immediately ask for the desired thing. “Who needs Mas Gibran. The fact is that Mas Gibran was organized by Prabowo five times in Dasco (Vice-President of the Indonesian Parliament) confirmed it,” he said. “Five times Pak Prabowo has asked and, the fifth time, Mr. Jokowi invited Mr. Prabowo to ask Mas Gibran directly,” he said. Ubedilah then turned to request the facts of the events if Prabowo asked that Gibran was a companion to fight during the presidential election of 2024. Because when you talk about facts, he must know with certainty when the event. “I asked, you have the facts that Prabowo asked Gibran five times? What fact,” said Ubedilah. “Pak Dasco confirmed that Pak Prabowo himself in his speech said that,” said Krisyanto. On this occasion, Ubedilah then mentioned the decision of the Constitutional Court number 90 which rendered Gibran able to become a participant in the presidential election of 2024. “In an authentic legal logic above formal law, there is morality and ethics.

