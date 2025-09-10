Germany presss the main mosque network to distance itself from Erdogan's ally on anti -Semitism

In the midst of an increasing wave of anti-Jewish hatred crimes, the German government is pressure on the country's main mosque association on its close ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the exhortant to publicly distant himself from his anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli rhetoric.

According to local reports, the German authorities have declared to the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) the largest network of Mosque in the country to officially break the hateful declarations of Erdogan or risks losing the support and cooperation of the government.

“We expect the federal government's cooperation partners to be clearly distributed to organizations and people who disseminate anti-Semitic messages or promote Islamist agendas,” a spokesman for the German Interior Federal Ministry said in a statement to the German media.

For years, the German government has supported Divi in ​​the training of imams, as well as to promote community programs and religious initiatives.

In 2023, the minister of indefinite at the time, Nancy FaeSer, signed an agreement with the Directorate of Religious Affairs of the Turkish Government (Diyanet) and Ditib for a new Imam training program.

By sending imams from Turkey and paying their wages, the Diyanet supervises Ditib and its hundreds of communities across Germany, shaping the ideological direction of more than 900 mosques and influencing the formation of their imams.

As part of a new program, however, Diyanet no longer sends imams directly from Turkey. Instead, Turkish students are trained in Germany in cooperation with the German Islam conference (IKD).

Since March 1 of this year, the Ministry of the Interior has appointed 465,000 in support of the program, according to the German newspaper The world.

With this new agreement, the imams live permanently in the German communities and have no official connection with the Turkish government. However, experts doubt that this alone would limit the political influence of Diyanet.

In the past, Ditib has faced several controversies, some members making anti -Semitic remarks and disseminating hateful messages.

“The continuation of the measures adopted for this purpose, such as the training initiative, will largely depend on the conduct of Ditib and the success of the process,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior in a press release.

The latest warning of the German government intervened after a conference in Istanbul last month, where 150 Islamic scholars called for armed resistance against Israel, a boycott against the country and a “world jihad”.

Among the participants, there was Ali Erbas, president of Diyanet, with whom the German government signed the new agreement in 2023.

Erbas has repeatedly made anti -Semitic public statements, defended the invasion and the massacre led by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, 2023 and called for the mobilization of “all forms of jihad”.

“The Zionist regime commits a pure and simple genocide to Gaza. We think that Haram, or forbidden, to remain silent in the face of oppression. Therefore, everyone can act. The boycott of the goods of the Zionist occupants must continue,” said Erbas at the conference.

“We firmly affirm that the Palestinian people have all the legitimate forms of resistance against the Zionist occupation, including armed resistance. We also consider that it is necessary to mobilize the Ummée [Islamic community] For all forms of jihad on the way to Allah, “he continued.

The German government firmly condemned Erbas's comments, questioning the DiviB relationship with a public figure whose anti -Semitic statements and ideology contradict their cooperation agreement.

“These events, once again, emphasize the problematic structural and personal links between DIITIB and the Turkish religious authority,” said a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry in a statement.

“Cooperation with DIITIB requires a clear commitment to the values ​​of the fundamental law, to international understanding, to the right of Israel to exist and to a firm opposition both to Islamism and anti -Semitism,” said the press release.