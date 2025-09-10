Politics
Germany presss the main mosque network to distance itself from Erdogan's ally on anti -Semitism
In the midst of an increasing wave of anti-Jewish hatred crimes, the German government is pressure on the country's main mosque association on its close ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the exhortant to publicly distant himself from his anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli rhetoric.
According to local reports, the German authorities have declared to the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) the largest network of Mosque in the country to officially break the hateful declarations of Erdogan or risks losing the support and cooperation of the government.
“We expect the federal government's cooperation partners to be clearly distributed to organizations and people who disseminate anti-Semitic messages or promote Islamist agendas,” a spokesman for the German Interior Federal Ministry said in a statement to the German media.
For years, the German government has supported Divi in the training of imams, as well as to promote community programs and religious initiatives.
In 2023, the minister of indefinite at the time, Nancy FaeSer, signed an agreement with the Directorate of Religious Affairs of the Turkish Government (Diyanet) and Ditib for a new Imam training program.
By sending imams from Turkey and paying their wages, the Diyanet supervises Ditib and its hundreds of communities across Germany, shaping the ideological direction of more than 900 mosques and influencing the formation of their imams.
As part of a new program, however, Diyanet no longer sends imams directly from Turkey. Instead, Turkish students are trained in Germany in cooperation with the German Islam conference (IKD).
Since March 1 of this year, the Ministry of the Interior has appointed 465,000 in support of the program, according to the German newspaper The world.
With this new agreement, the imams live permanently in the German communities and have no official connection with the Turkish government. However, experts doubt that this alone would limit the political influence of Diyanet.
In the past, Ditib has faced several controversies, some members making anti -Semitic remarks and disseminating hateful messages.
“The continuation of the measures adopted for this purpose, such as the training initiative, will largely depend on the conduct of Ditib and the success of the process,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior in a press release.
The latest warning of the German government intervened after a conference in Istanbul last month, where 150 Islamic scholars called for armed resistance against Israel, a boycott against the country and a “world jihad”.
Among the participants, there was Ali Erbas, president of Diyanet, with whom the German government signed the new agreement in 2023.
Erbas has repeatedly made anti -Semitic public statements, defended the invasion and the massacre led by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, 2023 and called for the mobilization of “all forms of jihad”.
“The Zionist regime commits a pure and simple genocide to Gaza. We think that Haram, or forbidden, to remain silent in the face of oppression. Therefore, everyone can act. The boycott of the goods of the Zionist occupants must continue,” said Erbas at the conference.
“We firmly affirm that the Palestinian people have all the legitimate forms of resistance against the Zionist occupation, including armed resistance. We also consider that it is necessary to mobilize the Ummée [Islamic community] For all forms of jihad on the way to Allah, “he continued.
An excited community of hunger, all DNYAY disasters.https://t.co/ieip8gnkt pic.twitter.com/jzn5tgc1ah
Diyanet (@diyanetbasin) August 29, 2025
The German government firmly condemned Erbas's comments, questioning the DiviB relationship with a public figure whose anti -Semitic statements and ideology contradict their cooperation agreement.
“These events, once again, emphasize the problematic structural and personal links between DIITIB and the Turkish religious authority,” said a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry in a statement.
“Cooperation with DIITIB requires a clear commitment to the values of the fundamental law, to international understanding, to the right of Israel to exist and to a firm opposition both to Islamism and anti -Semitism,” said the press release.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.algemeiner.com/2025/09/10/germany-presses-main-mosque-network-distance-itself-erdogan-ally-antisemitism/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IOM Afghanistan: Flash update No. 8 September 10, 2025 – Afghanistan
- The chief minister of KP, Gandapur, said that the blocked passport, ready to visit Afghanistan without documents
- Poland PM: The most open conflict from World War II
- Suspicious cases of Dr. Congo Ebola have risen to 68
- Commanders vs. Packers Live Updates: NFL Thursday evening football score, prediction, opportunities and newest
- Which then comes when Trump responds to the Russian drone foray into
- The trip of the nation since the reform so far, an important phase of substantial democracy
- Political violence could devour us
- Charlie Kirk Shooting: FBI “People of Interest” image
- The Congress considers Modis's article on chief RSS a desperate offer of favorable curry
- Putin engages more aid for turkey struck by the earthquake with building materials
- The Guardian View on Boris Johnsons Post-PM Life: this is a test of public standards that Great Britain should not fail it | Editorial