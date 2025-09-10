Pressing remuneration, partners are classified as MPME in the provincial government of the riau.





Pekanbaru (Riau), Suaralalira.com – The anxiety of dozens of partners from the Provincial Government of Riau, for the confusion of delayed payments (delayed payment) has started to ride. When the information has been paid, but the fact is that the postponement of payment has occurred since 2023 and 2024 for the work that the entrepreneur has finished so far, there has been no clarity. The information summarizes, it seems that dozens of partners from the provincial government of Riau through the Riau Partner Alliance (ARSP) held a meeting. The meeting discussed the collapse of the process of disbuming payment in the provincial government of Riau on Wednesday (10/09) at the Wareh Coffee Jalan Arifin Ahmad Pekanbaru. One of Arianto's partners said that the complaints of all the partners involved in the riau's provincial government environment, in particular the value of small workers or MPMEs, were no longer conducive to the economy to survive. We hope that the government will focus on economic difficulties among its inhabitants today. Dozens of entrepreneurs were present in Reunion and produced several points. The point of the joint agreement is that our team of the Alliance of Riau's partners agreed to lead Silaturrahmi to the Provincial Government of Riau, in particular to the Public Office of Works and the Planning of Space (PUPR) of the province of Riau and the OPD of other provincial government of Riau. Our goal is to request the clarity and certainty linked to the payment of activities that have been carried out by partners, but so far, it has not been paid. In addition, the arrival will also submit an audience to the provincial DPRD of the riau or in hearing with the DPRD of the province of Riau. In order, request support and explanations from the legislature concerning the payment constraints of activities that have not been completed. Partners will also take measures to be friendly with the Governor of Riau directly. This is all to ask for the attention and direct commitment of the highest leadership in the province of Riau linked to the clarity and the realization of the payment of the activities that were made by the partners. (SL01 / ZHA)



