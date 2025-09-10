Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, paused in February 2024 during his holidays in the Dominican Republic to go, so far, the president of Venezuela, Nicols Maduro. The meeting was revealed by the British newspaper THE Tutor, from Filtration called Boris filesDocuments of the Conservative Policy Office obtained by the American organization distributed to the refusal of Secret.

The meeting that there is all the questions attracted attention to the support and what happened afterwards. Johnson went to Reunion with Maduro with DUTUS MARCEN PERTEMANN, director of a coverage fund manager. A few weeks after the meeting, Johnson COBR an invoice for 240,000 pounds sterling (MS of $ 300,000). This meeting had already been revealed by the British media last year and the same thing was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Cameron.

It is not clear that Johnson received this payment to meet for Maduro. The investigation into THE Tutor Seala that in a contract signed for months earlier with the Merlyn Advisors Coverage Fund, led by Petermann, the former Prime Minister renamed his adviser career, taking advantage of his experience and his relations, which would imply a misuse of the funds he receives from the subsidy program in the United Kingdom aimed at supporting the public functions of the former prime ministers.

In February 2024, the Venezuelan political crisis was in one of its many boiling points. Chavismo had deployed all his letters to block the advance of the opposition in the presidential elections and there will also be a diplomatic front with Guyana, after the realization of an arbiter to annex the territory of the Esequibo. The Supreme Court had already disabled Mara Corina Machado, violating the Barbados agreements. A red line had also been crossed in a repressive policy with the arrest of the human rights defender Roco San Miguel, when he tried to climb a flight to Maiaiaca. Internationally, the Russian war against Ukraine has two years.

Four months ago, Maduro said for the first time in Reunion with Johnson. He came to the Roques (an archipelash of the tour in the north of Venezuela) and asked me for a meeting and I said that, we will receive it. It was a cordial conversation, said the president in his weekly television program. Chavismo's LDER guarantees that British politics admits that he had tried to persuade Volodmir Zelenski to withdraw from conversations with Vladmir Putin and to continue in the war, for which the United Kingdom supported him with weapons. Hearing this, still according to Maduro, this reproach: why did he do that? Dande takes the war? When President Putin wants peace and also left Zelenski alone. I told Boris Johnson on his face. Add that the conversation lasts about two hours.

THE Tutor He said that Johnson told British authorities that he had received exhaustive information from the UK's main diploma in Caracas and that his goal was to establish an unofficial diploma channel between the two passes. The British Embassy of Venezuela decided to make no comments. E and Political also denies having received money to have traveled in Venezuela and the contractual relationship with Merlyn Advisors. The Maduro government has not responded to the new details revealed in filtration.

During his time as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, calls Maduro on several occasions. Diploma relations were reduced to almost nothing in 2019, after recognition was recognized in the interim government of the head of the time of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaid. After the 2018 elections, Maduro was re-elected in a beloved process that did not have the recognition of a large part of the international community.

The diplomic crisis was aggravated when the Bank of England blocks access to Venezuela to the gold reserves that hold this entity. The fight for the 30 tonnes of Venezuelan gold ended with a succession of resources, failures and legal calls between the government of Maduro, which accused the United Kingdom of stealing their reserves and the managers who call Guaid for the management of the resources of Venezuela abroad. Although the opponent is now in exile and does not recognize the United Kingdom, this trial before the British courts.