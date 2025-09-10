



In a sudden glow of high-level engagement, China and the United States have seen its defense leaders and their best diplomats hold consecutive talks this week, while anticipation is based on a possible meeting between President Xi Jinping and the American counterpart Donald Trump. In a declaration strongly written on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced a telephone call between the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, coming only a few hours after the American Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, held a video call with the Chinese Defense Minister, Admiral Dong Jun, their first direct interviews since their entry into office. Reading said the two parties considered the appropriate, necessary and fruitful Wang-Rubio call, stressing the need to properly manage differences, to explore practical cooperation and to promote stable development of China-US relations. Describing China and the United States as two giant vessels, Wang said that for the two countries to advance smoothly, they have to join the strategic management of the two heads of state and implement the important consensus that has reached them without compromise. Pete Hegseth (left) and Dong Jun had talks on Tuesday evening. Photos: Document XI and Trump held a 90 -minute phone call in June, during which XI welcomed Trump to visit China again. The two leaders underlined dialogue and cooperation as the best way to manage bilateral relations, XI urging the abolition of negative measures against China and the avoidance of disturbances, while Trump expressed his optimism as to the realization of a trade agreement.

