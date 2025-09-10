Known to be a person close to the Minister of Finance of Purbaya, Luhut said he believed that his former subordinates in the Jokowi era had been achieved by the objective of the Indonesian economy





Sijogja.com: The president of the National Economic Council (DEN), Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, thinks that the Indonesian Minister of Finance (Menkeu), Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa is able to continue the target of the infringement of the Indonesian economy. Luhut Rate, the long experience of Purbaya in the economic field will play a major role in the support of the target of the Government of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto. “But I am sure that Mr. Purbaya will be able to do a lot to help the president's desire to achieve economic growth and job creation,” Luhut told the media team in Jakarta on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Luhut, also known as a person close to the Minister of Purbaya, considered that the minister of substitutes for Sri Mulyani had not only experience, but also had a good person. “Pak Purbaya is a good person, I think I have a good experience,” he added. We know that the relationship between the proximity of the two careers has been established for a long time. Purbaya is known as one of Luhut's trustees since the reign of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. In fact, since 2014, he has been working under the direction of Luhut. Precisely, when Luhut was Minister of Coordination of Policy and Security, Purbaya participated in support as special economics staff in November 2015 to July 2016. At that time, the two were part of the coordinated ministry of policy, legal affairs and security (Kemenko Polhukam). Purbaya's career course continued when Luhut was moved as a coordination minister (Menko) in maritime affairs in 2016. Again, Purbaya participated and was faithful to special staff in the ministry's economic sector. Under the command of Luhut, Purbaya had been assistant to the coordination of maritime and energy sovereignty in the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investments from May 2018 to September 2020. The appointment of Purbaya replacing Sri Mulyani marked a new chapter in his work in the government. The new Minister of Finance of the Red and White Cabinet is now taking a great task to manage the country's exercise while supporting the objectives of economic growth and job creation. Regarding this, Luhut stressed that a long career training in various ministries has become a large capital for Purbaya as Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia. “With the experience he has, I am sure that Mr. Purbaya is able to exercise his functions well,” he said. (SV)

