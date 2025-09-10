Turkish hammams considered as bridges between cleanliness, spirituality and the community





TThe Turkish hammam has long been more than a place of Bathingit served as a spiritual and community institution at the center of Muslim society. Researchers emphasize that, unlike Graeco-Roman ThermaeWho opened mainly as leisure centers, Hammams has evolved in Islamic culture as spaces where physical cleaning and intertwined religious practice. Hammam Museum in Gaziantep, Türkiye, March 14, 2024. (Photo via Koray Erdogan / Trkiye today) Ritual purity at the heart of the culture of hammam Professor Mesut Idriz of the University of Sharjah stresses that the hammam was directly linked to the Islamic rituals requiring purification of the complete body. The practice of Ghusl, the major ablution carried out after specific conditions such as childbirth, menstruation or intercourse, has found a natural home in the hammam. By giving access to drinking water, Hammams allowed ordinary believers to fulfill religious obligations linked to purity. Idriz also draws attention to the broader spiritual symbolism of water in Islam, noting that quranic references to water while the source of life raised the role of hammams far beyond hygiene. Hammam Museum in Gaziantep, Türkiye, March 14, 2024. (Photo via Koray Erdogan / Trkiye today) Architecture and community life From the first Islamic period, Hammams became integrated into town planning. Built alongside mosques, caravans (housing for travelers) and madrasas (Islamic schools), they shaped the religious and social fabric of Ottoman cities. In many cases, as Eyup Kul of Recep Tayyip Erdogan University explains, the foundation of a hammam was considered vital that the opening of a school. The Ottoman hammams were also linked to Waqfsreligious Endowments which financed urban infrastructure and social services. The entry fees were kept low so that people from all walks of life can access it, while the officials regularly inspected the baths to ensure cleanliness and order. The hot play of the Arab baths (Arabs of Banos) of Ronda, Spain, end of the 13th century. (Photo via wikipedia) Cleanliness as faith Professor Ebru Ibish of the University of International Balkans stresses that Islam gives equal weight to hygiene and spirituality. It connects the hammam to well -known saying, cleanliness is half of faith, which has positioned the bath as a cornerstone of religious and social life. She stresses that visiting a hammam did not just aim to wash the body but also to align with the constant recall in Islam that interior and external purity is inseparable. Ali Gholi Agha Hammam in Isfahan, Iran. (Photo via wikipedia) A living heritage Although they are not at the origin of an Islamic invention, the hammams have spread from the Middle East and from North Africa to the Balkans and Andalusia, adapting to local traditions while retaining the separation of sexes and Islamic practices. At the height of the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century, Istanbul counted around 230 hammams, although about 60 remain active today. Many historical hammams now serve new roles of galleries or cultural places, such as the DAUT Pacha Hammam in Skopje, which houses the National Gallery of North Macedonia. Researchers argue that the revival of Hammam's heritage offers not only historical ideas, but also tourism opportunities for well-being, heritage conservation and urban development. Professor Idriz believes that the exploration of hammam traditions through regions can shed light on how the Islamic principles of cleanliness, spirituality and social equality have been adapted to various cultures. In his opinion, Hammams historically embodied the idea of ​​a clean body and a clean society, promoting health, hospitality and moral conduct.

