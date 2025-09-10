



US President Donald Trump has softened his position towards India on Tuesday, reporting a renewal of optimism on commercial negotiations just days after the warning that New Delhi and Moscow seemed to have been lost against China. In a notable change, Trump said that he was impatient to speak with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi In the coming weeks and expressed the confidence that the two major countries could finalize a trade agreement. The American president has announced development in an article on Truth Social, writing, I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America continue negotiations to combat trade barriers between our two nations. I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries!



The optimistic message followed months of friction between Washington and New Delhi, during which Trump repeatedly raised prices on Indian products when he insisted that a breakthrough was close. Only last week, he said that India had proposed to reduce the prices on American products to zero, but complained that such concessions should have arrived years ago. Live events Commercial optimism after months of tension Trumps Conciliatory Tone occurs at a time when tensions between New Delhi and Washington worked. His commercial advisor Peter Navarro, meanwhile, continued to deliver clear warming up against India, in particular after the successful conclusion of the OCS summit which highlighted the Troika of Chinas Xi Jinping, Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi.

Barely a week ago, Trump himself had rejected India's economic performance, describing it as a dead economy, even if government data showed that the country's GDP continued to develop.

Earlier this week, the India's chief economic advisor warned that American prices of 50% imposed on Indian exports could rave half a percentage of the country's GDP growth this year.

For a large part of 2024, Trump had suspended the prospect of an imminent agreement, only to intensify the questions by doubling the rights to Indian imports. The prices have been largely considered to be reprisals for New Delhis 'refusal to stop oil purchases from Russia despite Washingtons' pressure campaign to isolate Moscow during the war in Ukraine. Uncertainty about American-Indian trade is part of a broader confrontation that Trump continues with global partners. The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that it urged the European Union to impose 100% tariffs on the goods of India and China. Despite tensions, the economic relationship remains important. The trade in American double -sense goods totaled $ 129 billion in 2024, according to data from the American census office, Washington with a deficit of $ 45.8 billion. (With reuters entries) As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/economy/foreign-trade/trump-says-us-india-continue-talks-on-trade-barriers-looks-forward-to-speaking-with-good-friend-pm-modi/articleshow/123797611.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos